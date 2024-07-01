120th Edition of AAFT Short Films Festival Sets New World Record

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1: The prestigious AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, celebrated its monumental 120th edition with grandeur at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. The event, renowned for its contribution to the cinematic landscape, continues to highlight the power and impact of short films.

"Short films - in just a few minutes, they can evoke emotions, provoke thoughts, and leave a lasting impact," remarked Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of the AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, during his inaugural address. The jam-packed auditorium, filled with enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds including film, television, media, art, and culture, stood as a testament to the festival's far-reaching influence.

Highlighting the historical significance of the occasion, Dr Marwah added, "We are creating a world record today, and everyone here is part of the history being written. This is the only festival to reach its 120th edition, happening four times a year, and the only one to offer a platform to 3,500 directors and 15,000 technicians from 100 countries to showcase their debut films over the last 30 years."

Eminent Guests and Dignitaries: DR Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Media Advisor and Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Palestine, shared his insights on the festival's global impact. Dr Parin Somani, Writer, Author, Journalist, Philanthropist, and CEO & Co-Founder of the London Organization of Skills Development, lauded the festival's contributions to the arts. Kumar Rakesh, Senior Journalist, provided a compelling narration of the festival's journey.

Ashok Tyagi, Filmmaker and Secretary-General of ICMEI, praised Dr Sandeep Marwah's relentless efforts in nurturing young talent. Dr Sanjeeb Patjoshi, IPS, Director General, Department of Fire Force & Rescue Services & Commandant General, Kerala Home Guards, emphasized the importance of such platforms in fostering creativity. Rochika Agarwal, BJP National Media Panelist and Censor Board member, offered her guidance and support to the festival's initiatives. Satya Bhushan Jain, National Vice Chairman of the Confederation of All India Traders, bestowed his blessings upon the event.

The formal launch of the show was followed by screenings of some of the finest short films, showcasing a diverse array of stories and styles that captivated the audience.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Yogesh Mishra, Dean of AAFT and Festival Director, acknowledging the efforts of all participants and supporters who made this milestone event possible.

