125 students of Masterminds for CA institute achieve All India ranks in CMA Inter, Final exams

The students of Masterminds for CA, the premier coaching institute for CA/CMA courses in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, have come out with flying colours in the recently announced CMA (Certified Management Accountant) Intermediate and CMA Final results.

In the CMA Inter results, as many as 86 students of have achieved the All India 1st rank and other ranks in the top 50. In the CMA Final results, 39 students of the institute have achieved the All India 2nd rank and other ranks in the top 50.

"We are thrilled by the excellent performance of our students in the CMA Inter and CMA Final examinations. 125 of our students have secured the All India 1st, 2nd, and other ranks in the two examinations. We congratulate the students for their hard work and super performance and wish them all the very best for their future. We also look forward to working with more aspiring CA and CMA students and helping them realise their dreams," said CA MSN Mohan Mattupalli, Director of Masterminds for CA.

The CMA Inter and CMA Final examinations were conducted in June 2022 by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Many students of Masterminds achieved equal marks in the examinations and were awarded the same rank in the results declared on September 27. The performance of Masterminds was unmatched by any other coaching institute.

The Masterminds for CA institute, which provides coaching to aspiring CA and CMA professionals from nearly 15 states, was established at Guntur in the year 2002 by three Chartered Accountants from a family. They include CA MSN Mohan Mattupalli, CA N Radha, and CA MSS Prakash.

With its students consistently featuring among the top rankers in CA/CMA exams over the years, the institute has carved out a niche for itself. Its students have clinched the All India 1st rank 50 times in CA/CMA exams so far. The institute was conferred the prestigious "Pride of Hyderabad 2022" Award from Government of Telangana & Telangana Tourism at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad recently for providing quality education.

Masterminds for CA boast over 20,000 enrolments per year in various courses.

Masterminds for CA also offer Scholarships for Meritorious students every year all the details can be found at ( ) or contact: 9885125025

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor