129Knots Founded by Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Launches First of its Kind OTD Technology with USD 10M Investment and USD 500M Deal in Pipeline

New Delhi [India], January 27: Global fintech venture 129Knots, founded by Indian-origin leaders, has launched with a $10 million investment led by Sing Fuels. Backed by a $500 million deal pipeline, it is set to revolutionize the industry with its real-world asset origination to distribution (OTD) technology.

The OTD technology will reinvent deep-tier industries by delivering and deploying scalable liquidity solutions through secure chain technologies. This will elevate supply chains into high-value assets that meet investment-grade standards. Moreover, the platform is driven by a proprietary data driven credit engine named Tribal Knots. Tribal Knots uses advanced machine learning and integrates both structured and unstructured data from global networks to offer real-time insights into buyer behavior, transaction patterns, and industry benchmarks.

129Knots was incubated and launched under the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) Corporate Venture Launchpad programme, which supports companies with venture creation and startup partnerships from Singapore. The corporation partnered with McKinsey & Company to validate its market opportunity, which led to the creation of 129Knots to drive innovation in the real-world asset economy. The additional support from Enterprise Singapore and IBM consulting, combined with the $10 million capital injection, will help scale 129Knots globally as it aims to solve the $2.5 trillion gap between trade finance requests and approvals, which is its first market entry value proposition.

129Knots will also offer a vast range of next-gen OTD solutions across trade credit, asset tokenization, programmable money, stablecoin-powered transactions, blockchain technology, advanced trade audit trails, innovative credit risk assessment models, and trade governance. These technologies will redefine real-world asset management, increase transparency, and enhance risk mitigation beginning in the marine energy transition sector, with plans to expand into other high growth industries.

The pipeline of over $500 million in deals, combined with the financial vote of confidence from one of Singapore's fastest-growing companies, is clear evidence of the overwhelming demand for state-of-the-art asset origination to distribution platform, according to 129Knots.

Vikash Dhanuka, Founder & Group CEO, said: "The homogeneous approach of balance-sheet-led lending is obsolete. A one-size-fits-all approach simply fails in a dynamic sector such as global trade. At 129Knots, we redefine the game with a tailored integration of OTD technology, business risk management, and finance.

As an example, a small marine energy supplier in an emerging market can tokenize receivables using programmable money, enabling instant credit disbursement upon achieving predefined milestones verified in real-time through advanced governance audit trails. This innovation provides financiers with full visibility into trade assets, mitigates risks and unlocks capital previously unavailable through conventional channels."

Mahesh Kumar, co-founder and interim CEO at 129Knots, said: "At the forefront of the real-world asset economy, 129Knots strives to become the world's most trusted originator and distributor of real-world assets and to revolutionize deep-tier trade industries with safe, efficient, and next-gen secure chain technologies.

129Knots is therefore more than just a fintech platform; it is designed for scalability and adaptability. Our cutting-edge OTD technology seamlessly provides end-to-end data visibility from asset origination to distribution."

