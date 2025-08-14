13th Edition of Gartex Texprocess India Returns to New Delhi with Expanded Showcase and Newer Segments

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 14: Gartex Texprocess India is set to break new grounds with its upcoming exhibition scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from 21st-23rd August 2025 in Halls 2, 3, and 4. Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd., and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd the Gartex Texprocess India 2025 will introduce two new additions aimed at widening the spectrum and catering to stakeholders across industries- a brand-new LeatherX Pavilion and the Textile Care Forum. An all-encompassing platform, the exhibition is future-focused and promises to be a landmark event for the garment, textile manufacturing, leather goods and denim industry.

The New Delhi edition is expected to witness participation from over 200 exhibitors and 600+ brands, including international companies from China, Japan, Italy, Germany and Singapore, with a remarkable 35% of the exhibitors as first-time participants. Spread across 1,50,000+ sq ft show area, the exhibition will incorporate The Denim Show (in association with the Denim Manufacturers Association), and will feature several dedicated zones, including Fabrics and Trims Show and Screen Print India - Textile and LeatherX Pavilion.

The Delhi edition of Gartex Texprocess India is also set to feature a Textile Care Forum, a Knowledge Session in association with the Drycleaners and Launderers Association of India., scheduled to occur on day two of the Expo (22nd August 2025) which will spotlight discussions on how washing and finishing influence a garment's lifecycle and environmental footprint while staying informed on EPR guidelines, green chemistry and sustainable laundry practices. Meanwhile, the LeatherX Pavilion, making its debut in 2025, will open-up new avenues for collaboration in industries like leather processing and tanning, fashion accessories and footwear. This addition underscores the vision of integrating complementary sectors and addressing a broader range of industry requirements.

Sharing his excitement on the upcoming exhibition, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd. said, "The remarkable growth of India's textile sector is mirrored in the success of Gartex Texprocess India across both its editions. The show continues to deliver unmatched value for every visitor and exhibitor alike. This year, with the introduction of the Textile Care Forum and LeatherX Pavilion, along with the spotlight on smart automation in the laundry and dry-cleaning industry, we are set to elevate the experience further."

Over the last decade, Gartex Texprocess India has experienced significant growth. Initially focused solely on garment machinery and manufacturing solutions, the show has now expanded to a much broader scope, encompassing knitting, embroidery, digital printing, sewing technologies, trims, and accessories, in addition to participation from a diverse array of software and e-commerce enablers.

Expressing their anticipation at the upcoming edition, Ms Himani Gulati and Mr Gaurav Juneja, Directors of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, stated, "With over 200 exhibitors and about 600 brands, this edition of Gartex Texprocess India is set to be one of the most impactful to date. In the last five years, the show has grown immensely in terms of product categories. Our continued focus on technology-driven solutions, value-added machinery and new features like the Textile Care Forum and LeatherX Pavilion ensures the show remains a complete sourcing and networking destination for the garment and textile industry."

India is also one of the world's top producers of denim fabric with manufacturing capacity touching 1,600mn meters annually according to the Denim Show. The Indian denim jeans market generated a revenue of USD 2,433.5 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3,859.5 million by 2030 along with being expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%, according to the Grand View Research.

While the industry continues to grow and the fashion trends evolve, the Denim Show co-located at Gartex Texprocess India, which is organised in association with the Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA) adds value by enabling denim industry stakeholders to catalyse business contacts through corporate networking, besides locating and reaching out to the target customers.

The upcoming edition marks a significant expansion as textile manufacturing makes new developments, expands the trade and innovates with much vigour. This year with companies under LeatherX Pavilion and the dry cleaning segments being added into the fray, the visitor and product profile is bound to expand holistically. Together, these areas offer a 360-degree view of the industry, from raw materials and production technologies to value-added services and finished goods. This along with the Denim Show and the Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi go a long way in showcasing Indian capabilities to the global platform.

