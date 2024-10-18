15 Songs One Story Krispy Rishtey Directed by Jagat Singh Now Streaming on Jio Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: The Hindi cinema audience is increasingly drawn to films with unique stories and intriguing titles, and the feature film Krispy Rishtey on Jio Cinema is no exception. True to its name, this film offers a flavorful experience. A press conference for Krispy Rishtey, written and directed by Jagat Singh and produced by Sagar Shrivastwa, was recently held in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of the producer and director and the film's lead actresses, Diljott, Manmeet Kaur, and Brijendra Kala, along with the music composer and singers. In addition to directing, Jagat Singh also took on the lead role in the film.

The standout feature of Krispy Rishtey is its impressive soundtrack, which boasts 15 songs sung by some of Bollywood's most renowned voices. One of the tracks is especially memorable, featuring the late KK. Contributions from top artists such as Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, the Sabri Brothers, Jubin Nautiyal, Nakash Aziz, Richa Sharma, and Altamash Faridi have made the film’s music extraordinary.

Jagat Singh, known for his performances in films like Prakash Jha’s Lipstick Under My Burkha and Jai Gangaajal, hails from Jaipur and makes his directorial debut with Krispy Rishtey. Not only did he write and direct the film, but he also plays the lead role. Speaking about the project, Jagat shared that Krispy Rishtey initially began as a short film idea. However, once producer Sagar Shrivastwa came on board, they decided to turn it into a feature film. Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, Jagat expressed his gratitude to Shrivastwa for his unwavering support, and now the film has been successfully released on Jio Cinema.

This marks the debut film for producer Sagar Shrivastwa, a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Overwhelmed with emotion at the release of his first film, Sagar expressed heartfelt gratitude to his director, the cast, and the entire team for their dedication and support.

Director and actor Jagat Singh described Krispy Rishtey as an emotional story that delves into the intricacies and complexities of relationships, guaranteed to resonate with the audience. While the film features 15 songs, none of them are lip-synced. Instead, each song serves to advance the narrative, functioning as dialogues or background music to enhance the storytelling.

Produced under the banner of Strike Films and Prime Omkara Productions, Krispy Rishtey features a talented ensemble cast, including Jagat Singh, Diljott, Manmeet Kaur, Murli Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Shruti Ulfat, Bhupesh Singh, Ashok Kumar Beniwal, Ravi Jhankal, Payal Wadhwa, and Ronit Kapill, all playing significant roles.

