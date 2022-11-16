15 unsuccessful IVF Treatments, Then the Miracle Baby at Rela Hospital

After more than 6 years and 15 unsuccessful IVF cycles, Anitha and Rajesh (Name Changed) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu became the proud parents of a healthy baby boy weighing 2.3 kilos at birth at Rela Hospital. An expert team led by Dr G. Buvaneswari, Director, Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre, helped the mother to conceive in her own uterus giving birth to a beautiful baby boy via In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). The couple, Rajesh (47 years) and Anitha (45 years), have been married for 11 years, and have struggled with infertility for 10 years. The couple quickly began family planning after their late marriage, and were eager to pursue fertility treatment since they believed it would benefit them. The couple faced many difficulties and complexity as they prepared to become parents. The couple took the IVF treatment from 4 to 5 hospitals across Chennai and underwent 15 attempts to conceiving. They also experimented with newer and more sophisticated fertility models and immunology variables, but nothing seemed to work and nothing advanced, and their hope slowly waned. "After being devastated by the constant failures, we took a break for a few months and then met Dr G. Buvaneswari from Rela Hospital to find answers for these multiple failures and unexplained complexities," said Rajesh. "This patient came to us with absolutely no hope, so I knew I had to give them confidence and restore their lost hope, said Dr G. Buvaneswari - Director, Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre. I was able to determine after a few tests and evaluations that she would be able to conceive in her own womb. While Anitha's advanced age was one of the contributing causes, she also had other problems like diminished ovarian reserve and genital tuberculosis," added Dr G. Buvaneswari. "I examined her, looked up her medical history, and created an individualised treatment plan for her. It's a very heart-warming situation to be able to see the joy and pleasure on Anitha's face. I'm ecstatic that I was able to fulfil her motherhood dream and I feel wonderful about it. The mother and child are both in good health," said Dr G. Buvaneswari.

