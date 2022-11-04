15-year-old Aarya Jain wins 3 Gold Medals in AWPC World Powerlifting Championship

Aarya Jain, a student of class 10th in DPS Bangalore-South, has secured 3 gold medals in the AWPC World Powerlifting Championship held in Manchester, England. Aarya Jain participated in the teenage group and secured a win by lifting 262.5 Kg in the under-90 category. Aarya Jain has won multiple gold medals at the state-level championships in Karnataka as well.

Speaking of the momentous achievement, Aarya said, "It's a proud moment for me to win three gold medals at the APWC Powerlifting Championship in the under-90 Category. I knew it was not going to be an easy task and had been preparing for this event for the last few months. My journey for the competition started with participation in local and state-level powerlifting competitions where I won several gold medals which motivated me a lot to pursue international competitions. I am grateful for the tremendous support I have received from my coach, parents, teachers, and friends. Without them, this feat would have not been possible."

Speaking on the achievement, Varad Patil and Mohammed Azmat, Aarya Jain's coaches from the Relentless Strength Training Academy Bengaluru said, "Winning 3 gold medals at such a young age and at an international stage is not an easy achievement but given her talent, we are not surprised with what Aarya has achieved. She was focused and put in a lot of hard work in training over the last few months. She is training for several upcoming championship events and we are confident that Aarya is going to make it even bigger in future championship events at both the national and international stages."

The AWPC powerlifting championship is held under the aegis of the World Powerlifting Congress. The World Powerlifting Congress consists of 46 countries worldwide that participate in an annual World Championship.

