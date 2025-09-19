15 Years of Leapswitch: A Journey of People, Progress, and Shared Success

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Leapswitch Networks, 15 years old today, began with a wild dream: to make cloud services affordable, available, and reliable. By that time, cloud computing was still fairly new, and most small to medium-sized business owners were facing expensive hosting locations, which offered unreliable service. From this humble start, Leapswitch Networks has grown to an international partner trusted by clients spread across continents. What has marked the journey remains more than technology itself; it is the people who have built, nurtured, and carried forward the vision.

On 22nd August, to mark this milestone, the office walls were replaced by sandy beaches and the sound of the sea. Candolim, Goa, had been picked, and the occasion was fitting: the 15th anniversary of Leapswitch.

There came together more than 60 colleagues from Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, many of them meeting in person for the first time. The whole weekend was void of laptops and servers as culture became the focus at Leapswitch: co-operation, acknowledgement, and the celebration of common success.

The Journey That Shaped Us

What began as LaceHost in 2006 rebranded itself into Leapswitch Networks in 2009, and from that moment, there has truly been no looking back. The company's journey has been one of steady progress, resilience, and innovation. From the early days of building a reliable hosting service, Leapswitch quickly expanded its footprint beyond borders. It first set up data centres in the United States, then moved into Europe with operations in Spain, Ukraine, and Portugal, and eventually strengthened its presence in India, opening its first Indian office in Mumbai in 2014. With each step, the vision grew larger, and so did the impact. Today, Leapswitch stands tall as a truly global organisation, with 19 locations across 10 countries and a growing community of over 11,500 clients worldwide who rely on its services every single day.

This journey has been defined by milestones that reflect both ambition and commitment. Recognition among India's Top 100 SMEs showcased Leapswitch's influence in shaping business innovation. The launch of CloudJiffy in 2018, a Platform-as-a-Service solution, marked a turning point by providing businesses in Europe and the United States with powerful and scalable technology. The introduction of CloudPe further expanded the company's offerings, making advanced Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions accessible to organisations of every size. Along the way, Leapswitch also grew stronger through strategic acquisitions of XOZZ, WhynotaVPS, and Stromonic, as well as a merger with Strad Solutions each move designed to expand capabilities, enhance customer experience, and explore new markets.

And today, as we gather here in Goa, this celebration is not just about looking back at the milestones, but about honouring the people and partnerships that made them possible. The story of Leapswitch is a story of determination, innovation, and trust a journey that continues to shape the future.

Goa: A Celebration of Leapswitch Culture

The 15th-anniversary celebrations in Goa were not merely a party; they were a reflection of the culture that has sustained Leapswitch over a decade and a half.

In Candolim, instead of attending meetings on the beach, colleagues competed against one another in volleyball games. The usual chairs had been replaced by the sensation of granular sand beneath the feet, while waves became the soundtrack of a day unlike any other. People greeted one another with laughter; stories went around, and spontaneous bonding occurred as unstructured time together was set. Many of them had never met in person before this occasion, and this day proved to be the first foster of connections with each other, not through job titles but through tales and experiences.

As the evening drew in, the celebration made its way to SINQ Night Club to continue with music, dancing, and conversations, evidently setting up a festive atmosphere.

However, the following day was both entertaining and meaningful. Treasure hunts, tower building, and "iski topi uske sir" are team-building exercises that foster creativity, collaboration, and trust.

Departments gave presentations about their achievements, from engineering breakthroughs to customer-first initiatives. Senior leaders, including Priyen Sangoi, Ishan Talathi, Karan Jaju, and Dr. Chandrashekhar Talathi, spoke openly about the journey so far and expressed confidence about the future. Their talks were heartfelt, reflecting the philosophy that leadership is about guidance, support, and shared vision rather than hierarchy.

Recognition was a central theme. Awards and certifications were presented to individuals and teams whose dedication had propelled growth. Acknowledging the efforts on every front, from product development to customer support. There was an array of delectable cakes, cocktails, and catchy tunes, strengthening ties in the afternoons and generating so much fun and beautiful memories that will stay for a lifetime and far beyond the duration of our holiday.

The final day was reserved for reflection and exploration. At Aguada Fort, people admired the historical architecture with panoramic views of the sea. From lively markets to the colourful lanes of Fontainhas, all complete the experiences with scenery and culture. Some quiet moments for reflection at the Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception reminded them of how they were brought together.

The Culture That Defines Leapswitch

Over the three days spent in Goa, the special culture of Leapswitch appeared in every event, discussion, and shared experience. This culture comprises three pillars that daily guide the organisation beyond the extent of once-a-year festivities:

Valuing Employees

At Leapswitch, recognition is considered a lived principle and not merely a stated requirement. The work fulfilled by the entire organization, from engineering to customer support to marketing valued and deeply appreciated. The Goa celebration practically enacted this value through awards, acknowledgements, and appreciation ceremonies, which motivated, valued, and empowered employees. By frequently giving people the recognition they deserve, Leapswitch ensures that they feel loyal to the company, committed to the company, and feel a sense of ownership toward the company, whereby every person feels that what they do matters and directly impacts the success of the company.

Leadership Alongside Teams

At Leapswitch, senior leaders not only carve out time for each other but also stand shoulder to shoulder with the teams in activities, in conversations, and in celebrating their triumphs.

During the Goa celebrations, leaders participated in games, presentations, and informal discourse, thereby reinforcing the very tenet of effective leadership that rests on mentoring, working beside, and sharing life experiences, instead of forming hierarchical relationships.

This fosters trust and maintains transparency around ensuring employee support, confidence, and their power to pitch in ideas and take initiatives. With visible involvement, stronger collective bonds pop into existence among departments, and a fabric of inclusivity, shared responsibility, and collective ownership arises for the success.

Collaboration and Innovation

By building a relevant, high-stakes, and real-time take-off to an elite exit point of every issue as a team, these illustrative members have promoted various essential issues concerning teamwork at Leapswitch. Exercises, whether they are scheduled or improvised, can promote collaboration and stimulate innovative thinking: from departmental presentations to treasure hunts and team games during the Goa Celebrations.

Much like in the interactions between departments, employees learn from each other, exchange ideas, and inquire about solutions, pushing the company forward. At the same time, Leapswitch fosters cooperation and innovation so that constant development, sustained changes, and flexibility exist in trade, thus allowing it to flourish in this fast-paced market while maintaining an environment of innovation and success shared by everyone.

Culture Beyond Celebrations

The Goa celebration highlighted a few values that employees must never cherish. Participative leadership and teamwork permeate far beyond the arena of the annual event. They form the core of Leapswitch's day-to-day operations, upon which strategic decisions are made, can be adapted with agility, and can face any challenges confidently.

This approach injects the Leapswitch platform with growth sustenance, innovation, and win-win options for all entities through the engagement of empowered employees, inclusive leadership, and building a collaborative culture. For the last 15 years, for resilience, adaptability, and long-term success, these value systems have remained steadfastly at the core.

In short, the Leapswitch culture is a culture of creation. As its innovation and human-centricity go, the culture constructs only the organisation and is strong, blended, and flexible.

Milestones and Achievements Along the Way

Although the Goan festival claimed culture might exist, the success story of the company lies in the harsh realities of success:

-Worldwide Reach: With a single office in the United States, Leapswitch now has 19 offices in 10 nations-they cover the world with an awful lot of markets to choose from.

-Innovative Solutions: CloudJiffy and CloudPe are success stories of the innovation of Leapswitch to develop cloud solutions that are scalable, stable, and user-friendly. America to Europe to India, they are accepted everywhere, a measure of how easy and good quality the two platforms are.

-Strategic Growth: Mergers and acquisitions have, in the sense of uniting technical strengths, enhanced customer trust and strengthened market position.

-Awards Industry: Awarding involved the company's greatness, creativity, and influence through channels of cloud solutions. The award at hand was bestowed o,t, placing the award in the top-100 SMEs in India.

These achievements are about more than a number or an award. The designs are the result of all employees, customer trust, and vision by leaders who were not hesitant to think beyond the box.

Leadership Philosophy and People-First Vision

Leapswitch's success is grounded firmly in its philosophy of coming in with people first. A few learnings from the journey of Ishan Talathi: from an individual founder with technical and operational issues to a global leader with empowerment as its foundation.

The leaders at Leapswitch embark on learning the art of development on both sides with:

-Encouraging collaboration across divisions.

-Acknowledging achievement and providing space where the skill can be practised.

-Open communication and decision-making.

-Promoting innovation by providing and permitting individual autonomy to try and test.

It enables the firm to remain nimble, i.e., reactive and resilient, irrespective of the level of complexity in challenges or the competitiveness of the market.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

Fifteen years is a very significant milestone, but for Leapswitch, it could become an April Fool's Joke someday. The venture firm will:

-Increase its presence in the international market even further, covering customers in developed as well as evolving markets.

-Develop additional cloud-based solutions that are affordable, secure, and scalable.

-Establish greater alliances and partnerships that translate to improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.

-Enhance and nurture a people-value culture that sees them, values them, and frees them to innovate.

While technologies have appeared, reshaped customer desires, and new entrants have emerged, there will always be one maxim or a truth that remains applicable: technology might be powering our platforms, but families and individuals with air in their nostrils move the world.

Leapswitch's 15 years of life are years of intention, innovation, and collective vision. It was also a demonstration of how a growth mindset enables culture to become people-centric when priority is needed.

The tale concludes to be the one they refer to that prosperity in airlines is not just the outcome of revenue streams or size, but by a bond that is established with its people, by respect, esprit de corps, and giant success.

Conclusion

The 15th-anniversary party in Goa was no party; it was a celebration of what distinguishes Leapswitch. People matter, leaders give their money and time to causes, and collaboration is respected in all directions. These values have run through a small hosting company all the way to a global cloud services company.

Over the next several years, Leapswitch culture will be founded upon one irrevocable fact: Success comes from people. It is location, innovations, and business culture: from the early days when Leapswitch began operating in 2006, by Ishan Talathi, to the very recent team wins. A never-to-be-attained-fifteen-year time milestone, a growth-till-the-end mightchia will be fifteen years and turn into a never-ending stretch of imagination, growth, and collective victory.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor