150+ CEOs, Industry Stalwarts Converge at CEO Clubs India Summit in Bengaluru

The recently concluded GO BEYOND Retreat 2023, the flagship event of CEO Clubs India, was a grand success. The three-day event brought together industry stalwarts and thought leaders from various sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, education, and more. The summit was held in Bengaluru from March 3 to 5, 2023.

The event saw some of the most influential personalities, business and thought leaders take the stage to discuss the theme, "Stretch - Seek The Next Level."

The opening day saw mega star, actor Yash (KGF fame) give a power talk on "Life is a Stretch", inspiring attendees to explore new opportunities and not be afraid of failure. Yash encouraged attendees to embrace a mindset of exploration and fearlessness. He emphasized that failure is a necessary part of growth, and urged everyone not to be afraid of it. Yash went on to say that "one's failures should be so spectacular that they become a topic of discussion, and stressed that success is ultimately determined by the people behind it, not the size of the industry or company."

Some of the distinguished speakers over the three days - Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India, and Gauranga Das Prabhu, ISKCON GBC & Director Govardhan Eco Village (GEV), also shared their insights.

Day 2 saw Pawan Chandana, Co-founder, Skyroot Aerospace, sharing an interesting take on "Dreamer's Audacity - The Dreamer," followed by Abhishek Kapoor, MD, Puravankara Limited, and Shiv Sehgal, President Nuvama Capital Markets, discussing "Stretch Your Rupee." Baburao of Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad delivered an inspiring and insightful narrative on Day 3, and the grand finale featured Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani of Thyrocare, who shared his incredible rags-to-riches life story of building a billion-dollar company from scratch. Dr. Velumani's unforgettable punchlines left the 150+ CEOs mesmerized.

Jairaj Kumar Penukonda, National President, CEO Clubs India, said, "This year's theme, Stretch - Seek The Next Level, was woven around experiences that encourage the entrepreneurial spirit by pushing boundaries and taking your business to the next level."

The GO BEYOND Retreat 2023 featured a series of interactive sessions, workshops, panel discussions on business, leadership, and innovation. Attendees had an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and learn from some of the most accomplished leaders in the industry.

The Chief Executive Officers Club, India (CEO Clubs India) is a not for profit Section 8 organization which creates a nurturing environment for CEOs dedicated to improving the quality and profitability of their enterprises through shared experience and personal growth. The CEO Clubs India was launched in March 2008 by Hari K. Vallurupalli in Hyderabad under the aegis of its parent organization CEO Clubs International, Inc. As of date it has chapters in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad with a total of 200+ business leaders as members

Chief Executive Officers' (CEO) Clubs is a focused, by-invitation, premium community established to create a nurturing safe-space environment for CEOs dedicated to improving the quality and profitability of their lives, their enterprises, and their communities through shared experience and personal growth.

The mission of CEO Clubs is to build cohesive and nurturing communities of well-accomplished CEOs, enable and support initiatives that lead to personal, family, and societal wellbeing. Be an enabling catalyst to India's growth and aspirations. Help explore new opportunities & networks and facilitate value creation and growth.

