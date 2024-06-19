16.47 lakh new workers enrolled in ESI scheme as employment rises

New Delhi, June 19 The payroll data of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme released on Wednesday shows that 16.47 lakh new employees have been added in April this year out of which close to half are youngsters aged up to 25 years.

Around 18,490 new establishments have also been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in April thus ensuring social security to more workers according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

"Through the data, it is noticeable that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 16.47 lakh employees added during the month, 7.84 lakh employees amounting to around 47.60 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years," the Ministry statement points out.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrollment of female members has been 3.38 lakh in April.

Besides, a total of 53 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme during the month.

The ministry's statement also said that the payroll data was provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.

