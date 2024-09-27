16th ASOSAI Assembly hosted by CAG concludes successfully in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 27 : The 16th ASOSAI Assembly concluded successfully here in the national capital on Friday, with 200 delegates from 42 countries discussing public audit, governance, and accountability.

Hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, the assembly saw the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, a roadmap that reinforces ASOSAI members' commitment to equality, transparency, and innovation.

He commended various initiatives by Supreme Audit Institution of Thailand to effectively implement the Bangkok Declaration 2021, by charting a path for the ASOSAI and its 48 members towards greater resilience, innovation and governance in today's New Normal.

CAG of India stated that the New Delhi Declaration would build upon efforts made on the Bangkok Declaration and hoped for its progress, taking it one step further.

CAG of India expressed gratitude to the previous chair of ASOSAI, SAI Thailand and Secretary General, SAI China.

He congratulated seven newly elected SAI members of the Governing Board of ASOSAI (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines and UAE) and two members of the Audit Committee (Iran and Vietnam).

CAG Murmu also praised the collective efforts behind the Declaration, which will guide future efforts to improve audit practices and governance in the region.

The Declaration focuses on leveraging digital public infrastructure to provide equitable access to services, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG-5 (Gender Equality) and SDG-10 (Reduced Inequality). The New Delhi Declaration is not just a reflection of our common vision but also a guiding light for our future endeavours.

The four-day event, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 24, 2024, brought together Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from Asia to enhance public sector auditing.

The event saw the leadership of CAG Murmu, who assumed the Chairmanship of ASOSAI for the term 2024-2027, and is expected to steer the association towards new horizons of public audit excellence.

"Our discussions aptly recognized the relevance of advanced technologies in driving the socio-economic milieu across the world. SAIs must strengthen their capacities to audit in this transformed world, especially in light of the inequalities accentuated in the post-pandemic era," CAG Murmu was quoted in a statement.

The assembly also saw the induction of new members to the ASOSAI Governing Board and ASOSAI Audit Committee, ensuring continuation of strong leadership and innovation in public sector auditing.

As the Chair of ASOSAI, Murmu expressed confidence that the assembly's outcomes will have a lasting impact on the global audit community: "Together, united by our shared mission, we will rise to the challenges of our time, whether they relate to digital transformation, climate change, or economic recovery."

CAG noted that key matters such as capacity development, knowledge sharing and strengthening of institutional frameworks were addressed and the Assembly was a resounding success due to the active participation, constructive contributions and unwavering support of the members.

