17 year old boy with complicated massive heart attack undergoes successful angioplasty stenting at SSB Hospital - Survives

New Delhi [India], August 5: A young 17 year old boy had pain abdomen and vomiting since 4 days. He was treated at a local hospital after diagnosing him as acute pancreatitis. However, on 4th day, he developed severe chest pain with ECG and Echo showing a major heart attack. His BP & oxygen levels fell down to dangerous levels due to a massive heart attack. He was referred to SSB Hospital, Faridabad. His echo showed a very weak heart with a pumping power of just 30%. He was immediately put on a ventilator and shifted to Cathlab where his angiography showed a blocked LAD artery with lots of blood clots. The LAD clot was removed and the artery was opened with stenting. After opening the LAD artery by SSB cardiac team. His BP improved and subsequently, ventilator requirement also decreased.

Gradually his pancreatitis resolved with medications. His timely treatment by the heart team of SSB Hospital saved this young boy. Heart attacks with acute Pancreatitis patients are Very difficult to save and chances of death are extremely high.

With the combined efforts of SSB hospital doctors and the emergency team, patient survived such a fatal disease at a young age. The patient's family thanked Dr Siddhant Bansal for saving his life by timely angioplasty and stenting. There were many challenges in this patient. Being a young boy of 17 years, nobody suspected a heart attack, therefore he came late to the hospital. Moreover, heart attack was complicated by another life-threatening condition of acute pancreatitis. Another problem was very low BP and very low oxygen levels. Dr Siddhant Bansal expressed his professional satisfaction after a mammoth task of saving this young man's life.

Dr S.S. Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, SSB Heart and Multispeciality, Hospital, Faridabad said now day heart attacks occur at a young age therefore if anyone is having chest discomfort/breathing problems at any age, they should not ignore it and seek medical help.

