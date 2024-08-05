17 year old boy with complicated massive heart attack undergoes successful angioplasty stenting at SSB Hospital – Survives

New Delhi (India) August 5 : A young 17 year old boy had pain abdomen and vomiting since 4 days. He was treated at local hospital after diagnosing him as acute pancreatitis. However on 4th day he developed severe chest pain with ECG and Echo showing major heart attack. His BP & oxygen level fell down to dangerous level due to massive heart attack. He was referred to SSB hospital, Faridabad. His echo showed very weak heart with pumping power of just 30%. He was immediately put on ventilator, shifted to Cathlab where his angiography showed blocked LAD artery with lots of blood clots. LAD clot was removed and artery was opened with stenting. After opening LAD artery by SSB cardiac team. His BP improved and subsequently ventilator requirement also decreased.

Gradually his pancreatitis resolved with medications. His timely treatment by heart team of SSB Hospital saved this young boy. Heart attack with acute Pancreatitis patients are Very difficult to save and chances of death are extremely high.

With combined efforts of SSB hospital doctors and emergency team, patient survived such a fatal disease at a young age. Patient's family thanked Dr Siddhant Bansal for saving his life by timely angioplasty and stenting. There were many challenges in this patient. Being young boy of 17 years, nobody suspected heart attack, therefore he came late to hospital. Moreover heart attack was complicated by another life threatening condition of acute pancreatitis. Another problem was very low BP and very low oxygen level. Dr Siddhant Bansal expressed his professional satisfaction after a mammoth task of saving this young man life.

Dr. S.S. Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, SSB Heart and Multispeciality, Hospital, Faridabad said now a day heart attacks are occurring at young age therefore if anyone is having chest discomfort / breathing problem at any age, they should not ignore it and seek medical help.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor