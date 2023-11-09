17 Year Old Documentary Filmmaker Rhea Bakshi's Awarded "Young Achievers' Award"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 9: In a significant recognition of her exceptional talent and contributions, 17-year-old documentary filmmaker Rhea Bakshi has been awarded the prestigious "Young Achievers' Award" by the Indian Achievers' Forum. This accolade celebrates Rhea's outstanding work in promoting Indian craftsmanship and highlighting its global significance through her documentary "India's Treasures." The documentary received finalist laurels at the New York International Film Awards earlier this year.

The Indian Achievers Awards commend individuals and organizations for their remarkable achievements and their direct or indirect impact on India's socio-economic well-being. The awards are overseen by a distinguished advisory board comprised of accomplished individuals from various fields, including politics, arts, sports, business, technology, and academia.

Upon receiving the "Young Achievers' Award," Rhea Bakshi, a 12th-grade economics student, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am thankful to the Indian Achievers' Forum for bestowing upon me this honor and responsibility. It feels like a dream come true! My filmmaking journey began with a mission to showcase invaluable Indian craftsmanship on a global scale. The film's inspiration was drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive economic growth, a crucial element in making India the world's third-largest economy."

Rhea Bakshi directed "India's Treasures," a captivating exploration of India's centuries-old traditional art of handmade silver jewelry, cherished by royalty worldwide. As a student at The Shri Ram School, her documentary takes viewers on a journey through the enchanting landscapes of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and the historic lanes of Old Delhi, delving into the lives of artisans. It beautifully portrays their pride, fears, sacrifices, and unwavering passion while preserving India's unique identity.

India's handicraft sector plays a pivotal role in the nation's economy, employing over 7 million artisans and impacting the livelihoods of more than 200 million people. Rhea Bakshi's documentary emphasizes the importance of celebrating these artisans and preserving their exceptional skills, which are true treasures of India's heritage. It underscores the significance of sustainable development that enables everyone to contribute and earn with equitable access to resources and opportunities.

Rhea Bakshi's documentary also sheds light on how the handicraft sector is empowering disadvantaged women, who face cultural and economic barriers, by providing them with skill-building opportunities and a path to a brighter future. This transformation improves their lives and enables them to make meaningful financial contributions to their families' well-being.

