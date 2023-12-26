17-Year-Old Eshna Agrawal Debuts Impactful Climate Change Documentary "Salary" at COP28

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 26: Eshna Agrawal, a passionate advocate for environmental causes, made a groundbreaking debut at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) on Climate Change in the U.A.E. Her documentary, "Salary," delves deep into the profound impact of climate change on the salt industry and the challenges faced by agariyas, the indigenous salt harvesters.

"Salary" offers a compelling exploration of how climate change intricately affects salt farmers' livelihoods, revealing broader implications for global industries. Eshna's unwavering dedication to shedding light on these challenges reflects her strong commitment to environmental advocacy.

The film's premiere at COP28's Green Zone Main stage captivated a diverse audience comprising delegates, activists, policymakers, and climate experts. It sparked engaging conversations, prompting thoughtful reflections on the intricate ties between environmental issues and everyday commodities like salt.

"Premiering my documentary at COP28 was a milestone, not just for me but for every young person who believes in the potency of their voice to influence the world positively," shared Eshna Agarwal. "Youth have the power to ignite conversations, spark change, and redefine what's possible on the global stage."

"As a hopeful advocate, I envision climate change not just as an issue but as an opportunity for economic growth, development, and innovation," added the 17-year-old activist. "It's a chance for unity beyond differences, fostering a profound sense of 'One Earth.' Climate change becomes a catalyst for collaboration, encouraging us to work harmoniously towards a sustainable and thriving future."

Beyond her exceptional academic and co-curricular achievements, Eshna Agrawal stands as a testament to the power of youth in advocating for change and challenging stereotypes. Her involvement at COP28 reinforced the pivotal role of storytelling in raising awareness about pressing global issues.

Eshna's dedication to using film as a catalyst for change exemplifies the immense potential of youth leadership in addressing climate change and driving meaningful impact.

