17-Year-Old Founders Unveil Adaraa App for Teen Mental Health Week

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: Adaraa, a mental health organization dedicated to supporting adolescents, is excited to announce its upcoming initiatives for Mental Health Week and the launch of its groundbreaking mobile app. Founded by 17 year olds, Sreya Jampana and Haasini Kolla, Adaraa was born from a deeply personal motivation: witnessing the silent struggles of the people around them amidst a troubling spike in suicide rates. Realizing that most mental health platforms did not effectively cater to teenagers, they took the initiative to create something that could.

What began as social media campaignsan accessible medium where teens often seek connectionquickly grew into a multifaceted support system. Adaraa now offers specialized wellness sessions within schools, equipping students with the knowledge and tools to support one another. Peer-to-peer guidance has been central to Adaraa's mission, empowering teens to be active participants in their own mental health journeys.

The organization has already impacted over 2,000 students, but this is just the beginning. Next month, Adaraa will roll out its highly anticipated app, which includes innovative features such as self-harm tracking, guided relaxation, and 24/7 live support. The app is designed to be a holistic, accessible resource for teens, offering them constant guidance and a safe space.

Through its ongoing efforts, Adaraa is setting the standard for teen-centered mental health initiatives, fostering a community of support and understanding.

For more information on upcoming events or the app launch, please contact Sreya Jampana (+91 9121005335) or check out their instagram @adaraa_in..

