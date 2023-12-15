17.3 lakh workers added under ESIC in October 2023: Ministry of Labour

New Delhi [India], December 15 : About 17.3 lakh new employees have been added to Employees' State Insurance Scheme in October 2023, the provisional payroll data showed on Friday.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

ESIC takes care in cases of sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury and provides medical care to insured persons and their families.

To ensure more coverage, as many as 23,468 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the month of October.

The labour ministry said that data evidently revealed that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation, as out of the total 17.28 lakh employees added during the month of October 2023, 8.25 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted the majority of new registrations, which is 47.76 per cent of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrollment of female members was 3.31 lakh in October.

The data issued by the labour ministry showed that a total of 51 transgender employees also got registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of October. It showed that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor