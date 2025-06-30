176 Bicycles, 105 Villages, One Vision for Education: Avaada Foundation Empowers Young Achievers in Uttar Pradesh

VMPL

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: In a heartfelt gesture to promote education in rural India, Avaada Foundation distributed 176 bicycles to meritorious students from 105 villages out of which 120 are girl students, The bicycles aim to ease their journey to school and encourage continued learning. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local families, community leaders, and the Avaada team all united in celebrating the achievements of these young students.

The event was graced by Energy Minister of Uttar Pradesh, A.K. Sharma, who personally felicitated the students. He remarked: "True inclusive development happens when talented children from villages have not just their determination, but also society's support behind them. Avaada's efforts are laying the foundation for such change."

Vineet Mittal, Chairman Avaada Group said "We are honoured to contribute to the dreams of these bright young minds. This initiative reflects our deep belief in the power of education to transform lives. At Avaada, we remain committed to uplifting young talent and recognising their potential. These bicycles symbolise not just mobility, but dignity, encouragement, and a path to a brighter future. This is our way of applauding their hard work and inspiring them to dream bigger, aim higher, and become changemakers in their communities."

Avaada Foundation, active across 20 states, continues to drive change through education, women empowerment, healthcare, sustainability, and green energy. In the education sector alone, it has reached over 3 lakh beneficiaries through free tuitions, coaching, digital literacy, and infrastructure support.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Foundation has run impactful programs for the past eight years in Jayapur and Nagepurvillages adopted by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. It has also renovated three government schools in Mathura and conducted Spoken English and computer classes there for three years.

In Sonbhadra, the Foundation is transforming tribal villages with initiatives like computer training, sports coaching, stitching centres, women's empowerment programs, and distribution of tablets and bicycles. It also addresses essential needs by upgrading schools, and providing uniforms, water stations, and other basic facilities.

Ritu Patwari, Director of Avaada Foundation, said "It's a privilege to celebrate the achievements of Mau's students as we continue to support their dreams."

About Avaada Foundation

Avaada Foundation, the social impact arm of Avaada Group, is dedicated to fostering equitable and sustainable development across India. Guided by its flagship focus on Triple E & HEducation, Employment, Environment and Health; the Foundation works to uplift underserved communities through targeted grassroots interventions. With a strong pan-India presence, Avaada Foundation has enabled over 300,000 students to access improved educational opportunities, empowered 20,000+ women through skill-building and livelihood programs and facilitated healthcare for more than 200,000 individuals and nurtured over 114,315 saplings to promote environmental sustainability. It has also engaged more than 100,000 youth and community members in awareness and capacity-building efforts. Grounded in the belief that small actions can lead to systemic change, Avaada Foundation continues to catalyze inclusive growth, strengthen community resilience and advance its commitment to building a healthier, more equitable society.

