17th Edition of VIBGYOR Viva Celebrates over 2 Lakh Students from 3,000+ Schools Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India's leading K-12 education networks, has successfully concluded the 17th edition of its flagship inter-school festival, VIBGYOR Viva 2025, marking a significant milestone in its journey of celebrating talent, creativity, sportsmanship, and community spirit. Held across 15 cities and seven states, the festival brought together over 2,00,000 students from more than 3,000 schools across India, with participation from students in the USA, UAE, and the Netherlands. The season culminated with a vibrant grand finale held on 20th December 2025 in Pune.

Launched in 2009, VIBGYOR Viva has grown into a large-scale, multi-format platform that brings together sports, performing arts, and experiential learning. This year's theme, "Celebrating 17 Years of Talent, Sports and Togetherness," reflected the festival's focus on encouraging students to explore interests beyond academics while engaging with peers from diverse backgrounds.

17th VIBGYOR VIVA Featured:

* Participation from 2,00,000+ students from India and overseas

* 150+ activities spanning sports, performing arts, workshops, and community initiatives

* A FIBA-endorsed All India Inter-School Basketball Championship, conducted across 14 cities

* Nationwide Vivathon and parent engagement events

* City-level and national cultural showcases through the Stars Ensemble and Junior Stars Ensemble

A key highlight of the season was the Stars Ensemble grand finale, which brought together students, parents, educators, and cultural mentors for an evening of performances across dance, music, theatre, poetry, comedy, magic, and fusion formats. The performances were evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge, singer Vishwajeet Borwankar, actor Ketaki Narayan, singer & songwriter Ninad Bhat, and dancer and actress Mythili Roy, who also interacted with and guided participants.

Stars Ensemble - Season 17 Winners

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the top performers at the grand finale:

* Winner: DWM Dance Group, Pune - represented by Ms. Mahi Chavhan, Ms. Vaibhavi Dey, Ms. Sayali Sangule, Ms. Shaloni Chavhan, Mr. Siddhivinayak Shinde, and Mr. Rohit Tammatta.

* 1st Runner-Up: Angels Queen, Pune - represented by Ms. Gangashree Patil, Ms. Arya Bhosale, Ms. Vaishali Parshi, Ms. Samruddi Amoghe, Ms. Avuni Durge, Ms. Nisha Kunwar, Ms. Payal More, Ms. Poonam Gondhale, and Ms. Payal Jadhav.

* 2nd Runner-Up: VIBGYOR Kids and High Yerwada, Pune - represented by Rishabh Bhalgat and Dhir Joshi.

The winners were recognised for their outstanding performances at the grand finale of VIBGYOR Viva 2025, emerging from a highly competitive pool of participants from across the country.

Reflecting on the success of the season, Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, commented on the new season, stating, "VIBGYOR Viva is a celebration of curiosity, courage, and creativity. It reminds us that true education extends beyond the classroom, placing equal importance on sports, the arts, and academics. Here, children discover their potential, learn the value of teamwork, and build lifelong connections. As Viva completes 17 years, it is heartening to see how strongly students, parents, and educators continue to come together to make this platform meaningful."

In addition to live events, Viva 2025 featured interactive workshops and competitions across the Performing Arts, Logic & Strategy, and Parent-Child categories, enabling students from India and abroad to participate via Viva's digital platform.

As the curtains closed on the 17th edition of VIBGYOR Viva, the festival once again reaffirmed the Group's commitment to holistic education, experiential learning, and community engagement, leaving behind lasting memories of inspiration, achievement, and togetherness.

