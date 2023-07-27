17th Global Communication Conclave to Focus on Building Trust in the Digital Age

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 27: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), in association with the Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD), is pleased to announce the 17th Global Communication Conclave, scheduled to take place on September 21-22, 2023, at the Civil Services Officers' Institute in New Delhi.

With the theme "Building Trust in the Digital Age", the conclave aims to address the crucial issue of trust in an era dominated by digital communication and technological advancements. As data breaches and privacy concerns continue to plague businesses and individuals, establishing and maintaining trust has become more challenging than ever before.

The 17th Global Communication Conclave will bring together industry leaders, communication experts, media veterans, PR specialists, event management professionals, and academic professionals of global repute. The event will provide a platform for sharing insights, strategies, and best practices for building credibility, fostering strong relationships, and succeeding in the digital age.

"We have invited top-notch speakers and experts from around the world to participate in the 17th Global Communication Conclave," said M.B. Jayaram, PRCI Chief Mentor & Chairman Emeritus. "Over 250 corporate communication experts and high-end professionals will be attending this mega event. Our esteemed speakers will share their thoughts on building trust and transparency in the digital age, as well as discuss social media marketing and effective communication strategies."

Laying thrust on the significance of the event, S S Rao, Chairman of Public Relations Society Delhi, said, "Building trust in the digital age is essential to foster a thriving and secure online environment. With increasing reliance on technology and digital interactions, trust has become a crucial factor in shaping organizational success and prospects of business across the industries. The 17th Global Communication Conclave will facilitate insightful discussions engaging experts from around the world."

In addition to the enlightening sessions and panel discussions, the conclave will also feature the presentation of PRCI's signature awards under the "Chanakya" series. The event will also witness the induction of achievers into the prestigious "PR Hall of Fame" and the presentation of the renowned PRCI Excellence for Corporate Collaterals.

Founded in 2004, the Public Relations Council of India is the premier body for PR professionals and is headed by Chairman Emeritus, M.B. Jayaram. With 58 chapters across the country, PRCI has successfully established global platforms such as the World Communicators' Council (WCC) with chapters in UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh (2 chapters), and Nepal. Plans are also underway to establish chapters in Bhutan, USA, and Singapore. The dedicated youth wing of PRCI, the Young Communicators Club (YCC), has actively engaged mass communication students across India.

For more information and registration details, please visit the official website of the 17th Global Communication Conclave. online.fliphtml5.com.

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is the premier body for PR professionals in India. Founded in 2004, PRCI aims to promote the highest standards of public relations and communication practices through various initiatives, including conferences, workshops, and awards. With 58 chapters across the country, PRCI has been at the forefront of fostering professional development and networking opportunities for PR practitioners.

