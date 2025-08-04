18 Mall Pre-Launch by Actor Jeeva, Priyadarshini Kumar & John Cris Terrence – East Coast’s Ultimate Food& Entertainment Destination

East Coast, August 2025 – The buzz is real and the excitement is tangible! The East Coast just got its most awaited lifestyle landmark with the pre-launch of 18 Mall, a spectacular fusion of food, fun, and family entertainment. The star-studded event was graced by celebrated actor Jeeva, entrepreneur Priyadarshini Kumar, and lifestyle visionary John Cris Terrence, setting the tone for what promises to be a game-changer in culinary and entertainment experiences.

This isn't just a mall—it's a movement. A movement toward curated, culture-rich, and family-friendly experiences that will redefine how you spend your evenings and weekends.

More Than a Mall—Welcome to the World of 18

18 Mall is where gastronomy meets glamor, where families gather not just to shop, but to create unforgettable memories. Centered around a unique “One Brand, One Cuisine” concept, the mall is a tapestry of 18 individual culinary spaces—each one laser-focused on delivering a singular, authentic flavor experience.

No more overwhelming food courts or chaotic choices. Here, each cuisine gets its own spotlight, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in a brand’s essence, story, and flavors. From international giants to homegrown heroes, 18 Mall is a place where every outlet is the main character of its own story.

Savor the Best—18 Curated Cuisines Under One Roof

The lineup is nothing short of mouth-watering. Whether you’re a caffeine aficionado, a dessert lover, or a spice chaser—18 Mall has you covered with legendary brands such as:

Starbucks – Your premium coffee pit-stop.

– Your premium coffee pit-stop. Baskin Robbins – Scoop into a world of 31+ ice cream flavors.

– Scoop into a world of 31+ ice cream flavors. Cha Republic – Bubble tea reimagined.

– Bubble tea reimagined. Freshlings – Fresh, green, and guilt-free bites.

– Fresh, green, and guilt-free bites. Cookieman – Baked delight straight from the oven.

– Baked delight straight from the oven. Tea Talkies – For those who like their gossip with chai.

– For those who like their gossip with chai. Biggies Burger – The bigger, the better.

– The bigger, the better. Bigguys Wings – Finger-licking, spicy perfection.

– Finger-licking, spicy perfection. Air Borne – A café for the young at heart.

– A café for the young at heart. The Chennai Café – Nostalgic southern bites.

– Nostalgic southern bites. Chola Chettinad Mess – Bold, traditional Chettinad flavors.

– Bold, traditional Chettinad flavors. VRtual Club – Where dining meets digital dance floors.

This is a food lover's paradise and an Instagrammer's dream. Every corner is designed for discovery. Every plate is picture-perfect.

A Family Wonderland – Fun for All Ages

What sets 18 Mall apart is its unwavering commitment to family experiences. Gone are the days when kids were an afterthought in mall design. At 18 Mall, children are VIP guests, with dedicated entertainment zones, interactive play areas, and safe, joyful spaces that let them explore while parents unwind.

Whether you're planning a birthday bash, a fun family Sunday, or a relaxed midweek outing, 18 Mall has everything to turn your visit into a multi-sensory celebration.

Entertainment That Moves You

Food and fun go hand in hand at 18 Mall. With live music performances, immersive VR zones, and the VRtual Club experience, this isn't just a place to eat—it's a place to vibe. Picture this: sipping artisanal tea while listening to a local indie band, or diving into a plate of spicy wings before heading into a digital gaming world with your friends. At 18 Mall, every evening is an event.

And let's not forget the aesthetics—sleek interiors, vibrant lighting, curated art, and cozy seating make this the new hotspot for hangouts, casual dates, family dinners, and influencer meetups alike.

The Visionaries Behind the Magic

The pre-launch ceremony was more than just an unveiling—it was a celebration of vision and innovation. Actor Jeeva brought his signature charm, while Priyadarshini Kumar spoke passionately about creating a space that respects diversity in cuisine and culture. John Cris Terrence, the brain behind the branding and experience design, emphasized how 18 Mall is “not just about food—it's about feelings, connections, and stories.”

Coming Soon – Your New Favorite Place

With its grand opening just around the corner, the countdown has begun. Whether you're a foodie, a parent, a teen, or a thrill-seeker—18 Mall is where your next adventure begins.

So mark your calendars. Come hungry. Leave happy.

Because this isn't just a destination—it's an experience that feeds your soul.

18 Mall – The East Coast's New Culinary & Entertainment Landmark.

One Brand. One Cuisine. One Incredible Experience.

Stay tuned for the grand opening festivities and exclusive sneak peeks!

