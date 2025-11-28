18 new prospecting agencies notified to boost India's coal sector

New Delhi [India], November 28 : In a major move to accelerate coal exploration and strengthen India's push toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Government of India has expanded the pool of Accredited Prospecting Agencies.

On 26 November 2025, under the second proviso to sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, private entities accredited by the Quality Council of India National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET) were officially notified as authorized agencies for prospecting operations.

"This adds another 18 agencies for carrying out prospecting operations for the exploration of Coal and Lignite, enabling the coal blocks allottees to have more flexibility and choice towards engaging these agencies for carrying out the exploration of coal and lignite," Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The expanded list of accredited agencies is expected to reduce project timelines by nearly six months, eliminating the earlier requirement for prospecting license acquisition by individual agencies. This reform is designed to streamline exploration processes and expedite the development of coal blocks.

The newly accredited prospecting agencies include Indian Mine Planning and Consultants, Kolkata; Merrox Mining Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram; United Exploration India Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata; Maheshwari Mining Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata; Natural Resources Division - Tata Steel Ltd., East Singhbhum; Mining Associates Pvt. Ltd., Bidwan; Remco Coal Exploration Pvt. Ltd., Chandrapur; South West Geological Exploration Ltd., Gurugram; and Geotechnical Mining Solutions, Dharmapuri.

Also added to the list are Novomine India Pvt. Ltd., East Khasi Hills; Surmine Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Delhi; Kartikey Exploration and Mining Services Pvt. Ltd., Nagpur; and Mining Tech Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad.

The remaining accredited entities include Gems Projects Pvt. Ltd., Ranchi; Revel Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad; CMMCO Technology Services Ltd., Hyderabad; Jasni Geotech Pvt. Ltd., Nagpur; and APC Drilling and Construction Pvt. Ltd., Namakkal.

By expanding the pool of authorized prospecting agencies, the Government aims to harness private sector resources, promote efficiency, competitiveness, and technological innovation in the exploration ecosystem.

This step is expected to significantly accelerate the pace of exploration and enable early enhancement of mining contributing to faster resource development and enhance coal and lignite availability for the country, contributing enhanced availability of coal and lignite to meet the nation's growing energy needs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor