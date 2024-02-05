18 Solitaire reveals its first retail store in NCR, backed by Innovations Venture Studio

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 5: Love and diamonds have long been linked together, whispering promises and marking milestones, in the sparkling saga of 18 Solitaire's outlet launch. This rising star in the world of magnificent jewellery embarked on a radiating journey of expansion, backed by the expertise and vision of Innovations Venture Studio, a renowned investment firm. Innovations Venture studio has invested & taken the majority of Stakes in 18 Solitaire, 18 Solitaire launches Its First Express Store in Indirapuram.

On February 3rd, 2024, 18 Solitaire unveiled its retail program with a launch event that glittered as brightly as its diamonds. This wasn't just about opening stores; it was about opening doors to dreams, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to become co-owners in a legacy built on the foundation of "With Love, With Diamonds."

What truly sets 18 Solitaire apart? It is a love story told with precise craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and a deep understanding of the modern woman. Their ethically obtained and conflict-free diamonds dance with the latest trends, resulting in pieces that speak to the hearts of today's individuals.

Ishank Sahadeva, Founder of 18 Solitaire said, "The launch of our retail program marks an exciting new chapter for 18 Solitaire. We are delighted to be working with the exceptional team at Innovations Venture Studio, whose guidance and expertise will help us bring our beautiful diamonds and jewelry to aspiring business owners across the country. This is only the beginning as we work to make our mark on the industry and spread the joy of diamonds to all who dream of sharing in our sparkling story."

From solitaires whispering eternal vows to playful pendants celebrating self-expression and statement rings capturing ambition's fire, 18 Solitaire has a jewel for every dream, every story waiting to be told.

Owning an 18 Solitaire outlet is more than just selling diamonds; it's about becoming an owner of moments, a weaver of memories that shine with joy and confidence.

Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio said, "We are thrilled to support 18 Solitaire in their retail launch and expansion. Their stunning yet ethical jewelry and focus on empowering entrepreneurs perfectly align with our values at Innovations. We look forward to being part of their continued growth and success in bringing meaningful luxury experiences to more communities."

Innovations Venture Studio's investment provided comprehensive training, marketing support, and access to a network of industry experts, enabling retailers to navigate the world of diamonds with confidence.

So, if you're an entrepreneur with a heart for beauty, a fire in your soul, and a dream that shimmered like a diamond, 18 Solitaire had its doors open. The launch on February 3rd, 2024, marked the beginning of a world where every piece told a story, waiting to be yours. Let the sparkle continue!

Visit 18 Solitaire online at http://www.18solitaire.com and follow their journey on social media for timeless treasures.

Address - 18 Solitaire, Niti Khand 1, Opp ATS Tower Gate No.4, Indrapuram, Ghaziabad - 201014

