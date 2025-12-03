1945 Penny Error List & Coin Value

The 1945 penny holds a special place in American numismatic history as the final World War II Lincoln cent. Accurate identification of errors on these coins is crucial for collectors who want to maximize their collection's value.

Many 1945 pennies contain minting mistakes that can transform pocket change into valuable collectibles. Some errors fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars at auction.

Many 1945 pennies contain minting mistakes that can transform pocket change into valuable collectibles. Some errors fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars at auction.

Rare 1945 Penny Error List & Value

1. 1945 Penny Doubled Die Obverse Error

The doubled die obverse (DDO) is one of the most sought-after 1945 penny errors. This occurs when the hub impression shifts between strikes, creating doubled images on the coin's front.

CONECA has documented 15 different DDO varieties for the 1945 Philadelphia penny alone. The San Francisco mint produced 5 additional DDO varieties that collectors actively hunt.

Look for doubling on "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and the date numerals. Strong examples can sell for $100 to $500 depending on the doubling strength and coin condition.

Examine the letters carefully under magnification for split serifs or shadowy outlines. Even subtle doubling adds premium value to your coin.

Examine the letters carefully under magnification for split serifs or shadowy outlines. Even subtle doubling adds premium value to your coin.

2. 1945 Penny Doubled Die Reverse Error

The doubled die reverse (DDR) affects the wheat ears and lettering on the back of the coin. CONECA lists 17 documented DDR varieties for the 1945 Philadelphia mint penny.

Both the Denver and San Francisco mints also produced DDR varieties worth collecting. These errors show doubling on "ONE CENT," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," and the wheat stalks.

Values typically range from $50 to $200 for clear examples in circulated condition. Uncirculated specimens with strong doubling can exceed $400.

Use a 10x loupe to inspect the wheat ear lines and motto lettering. Compare suspected errors against reference images from trusted numismatic sources.

Use a 10x loupe to inspect the wheat ear lines and motto lettering. Compare suspected errors against reference images from trusted numismatic sources.

3. 1945-D Penny Repunched Mintmark Error

Repunched mintmark (RPM) errors occur when the mint mark punch was applied multiple times. The 1945-D penny has several documented RPM varieties on the Top 100 Lincoln Cent RPM list.

RPM-003, RPM-010, and RPM-012 are particularly valuable examples from the Denver mint. These show visible doubling or shifting of the "D" mintmark below the date.

Strong RPM errors can bring $50 to $150 in circulated grades. Mint state examples with clear repunching fetch $200 or more.

Examine the mintmark under magnification for shadows, extra serifs, or offset positioning. The direction of the repunching helps identify the specific variety.

Examine the mintmark under magnification for shadows, extra serifs, or offset positioning. The direction of the repunching helps identify the specific variety.

4. 1945-S Penny Repunched Mintmark Error

The San Francisco mint produced several notable RPM varieties in 1945. Three of these appear on the prestigious Top 100 Lincoln Cent RPM list compiled by CONECA.

RPM-005, RPM-006, and RPM-017 show distinct evidence of multiple mintmark applications. Collectors prize these for their clarity and historical significance.

Values range from $40 to $175 depending on the specific variety and condition. Higher grade examples command significant premiums at auction.

Look for extra curves, displaced serifs, or doubled outlines around the "S" mintmark. Proper attribution requires comparing your coin to known die markers.

Look for extra curves, displaced serifs, or doubled outlines around the "S" mintmark. Proper attribution requires comparing your coin to known die markers.

5. 1945 Penny Wrong Planchet Error

Wrong planchet errors are among the most dramatic 1945 penny mistakes. Some 1945-S cents were accidentally struck on Netherlands East Indies coin blanks.

These exotic errors occurred because the U.S. Mint produced foreign coins during World War II. The planchets got mixed into Lincoln cent production.

Coins struck on Netherlands East Indies 1/4 Gulden planchets are extremely rare. Documented examples have sold for $900 to over $7,000 at major auctions.

Identify these by weight (2.39g instead of 3.11g) and undersized diameter. The outer design elements appear cut off due to the smaller planchet.

Identify these by weight (2.39g instead of 3.11g) and undersized diameter. The outer design elements appear cut off due to the smaller planchet.

6. 1945 Penny Lamination Error

Lamination errors result from impurities or gas pockets in the metal planchet. During striking, these flaws cause the copper surface to peel, crack, or bubble.

The 1945-S penny commonly exhibits lamination flaws due to wartime metal quality. These range from minor surface peeling to dramatic metal separation.

Values for lamination errors typically fall between $90 and $200. Larger, more dramatic flaws command higher prices from error collectors.

Look for raised flaps, missing metal layers, or unusual surface textures. Authentic laminations occur before striking and affect the design evenly.

Look for raised flaps, missing metal layers, or unusual surface textures. Authentic laminations occur before striking and affect the design evenly.

How Much is 1945 Penny Worth? Coin Identifier I Recommended

Finding error coins requires the right identification tools. Two apps stand out for 1945 penny collectors.

CoinKnow delivers exceptional accuracy for error detection and grading. Its AI-powered scanner identifies doubled dies, RPMs, and planchet errors within seconds. The app provides real-time market valuations based on current auction data. Perfect for both beginners and experienced collectors.

CoinValueChecker excels at market analysis and collection management. It offers automatic rare error detection and comprehensive price tracking features. The app monitors auction results and identifies hidden value in common-looking coins. Ideal for collectors who want investment insights.

Both apps eliminate guesswork from coin identification. Download either to start building your valuable error coin collection today.