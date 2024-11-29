1MG Lido Mall to host 10th edition of Fashionable1

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: 1MG Lido Mall Bangalore is poised to captivate the fashion elite of Bengaluru with its highly anticipated annual event, Fashionable1, scheduled for November 29th and 30th, 2024. This year marks the 10th season of the event, showcasing the continued evolution of one of the city's premier luxury fashion celebrations. Renowned Bollywood designer Ramesh Dembla will present an exquisite collection that embodies innovation and artistry. The runway will feature the latest offerings from high-end in-mall brands such as Marks & Spencer, GAP, Azorte, HiDesign, Aldo, and Da Milano, setting the stage for a showcase of contemporary trends that resonate with style connoisseurs.

Fashionable1 will also host a captivating runway show featuring 30 top models, culminating in a spectacular grand finale graced by Raai Laxmi, the acclaimed actress known for her impeccable style and magnetic presence. Her presence promises to elevate the experience, infusing it with an extraordinary level of glamour. Following the show, an exclusive gala dinner and cocktail reception will celebrate the fusion of style and creativity, making this event an unmissable highlight on the fashion calendar for the city.

Speaking about the event, Suman Lahiri, Chief Executive Officer of 1MG Lido Mall, said, "Fashionable1, now in its 10th season, represents our enduring commitment to curating exceptional lifestyle and fashion experiences. Over the years, we have proudly partnered with celebrated names in the fashion industry and showcased the finest collections from our premium in-house brands. This milestone event exemplifies our dedication to offering world-class shopping, making 1MG Lido Mall Bengaluru's ultimate destination for luxury, style, and unforgettable moments."

This year's Fashionable1 aims to shine a spotlight on the latest collections from leading brands, blending their unique styles with Dembla's creative vision. By hosting this high-profile event, 1MG Lido Mall continues to establish itself as a hub of fashion-forward experiences, offering its patrons more than just shoppingit's a destination for lifestyle and culture.

Commenting on the same, Roby Varghese, General Manager of 1MG Lido Mall, added, "1MG Lido Mall is home to some of the most coveted brands, and through events like Fashionable1, we showcase the exceptional offerings available under one roof. This event is a testament to our vision of blending global trends with local aspirations, creating an unforgettable experience for our patrons."

Adding to the excitement, 1MG Lido Mall will launch a special Black Friday Sale across all outlets starting December 1, 2024, offering shoppers exclusive deals and discounts.

1MG Lido Mall continues to position itself as a leader in delivering high-end fashion and lifestyle experiences, cementing its status as Bengaluru's premier destination for style, culture, gourmet F&B, and event experiences.

About 1MG Lido Mall

1MG Lido Mall, situated in the heart of Bangalore, is a premium lifestyle destination offering a curated blend of high-end retail, dining, and entertainment experiences. Renowned for hosting innovative events and creating memorable customer experiences, the mall continues to set benchmarks in luxury shopping and lifestyle in the city.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor