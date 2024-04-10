1st Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference kicks off

1st Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference to elevate orthopaedic expertise

The conference has brought together 50+ national faculties for sharing expertise on various aspects of arthroscopy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: The inaugural Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference (AAC), a unique platform for sharing groundbreaking research, innovative techniques, and the best practices in the field of arthroscopy, commenced in Ahmedabad.

Organised on the theme “Arthroscopy for All”, the two-day conference has brought together renowned experts, practitioners, and researchers to exchange knowledge and insights and revolutionise orthopaedic practices.

The first day of the 1st Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference on Saturday featured an exceptional lineup of sessions, enlightening lectures, interactive workshops, and engaging panel discussions, all designed to enhance participants' knowledge and skills in arthroscopy.

Dr. Prathmesh Jain, Organising Chairman of the conference, said, “The 1st Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference marks a significant milestone for the orthopaedic community in the city. It is a unique opportunity for professionals and researchers to explore the latest advancements and address challenges in arthroscopic techniques, ensuring they stay at the forefront of arthroscopic techniques and approaches, ultimately contributing to enhanced patient care.”

Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat joint problems and holds immense significance in orthopaedic practice. All joints landing up in joint replacement for osteoarthritis are at the stage where arthroscopy can play a very important role.

Dr. Tirth Vyas, Organising Secretary of the conference, said, “The conference has brought together over 50 renowned national faculties for sharing their expertise on various aspects of arthroscopy. The conference also showcases knee and shoulder arthroscopy nuances along with 13 recorded surgery broadcasts. The conference is a transformative event where collaborations and connections will flourish, shaping the future of arthroscopy.”

Organised by the Gurukul Educational Charitable Trust at The Belvedere Golf and Country Club, the 1st Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference also features sessions covering a wide array of topics, including anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, meniscus, posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), cuff and shoulder injuries, bankart repair, cartilage, knee stiffness, patellofemoral, and irreparable cuff.

The two-day Ahmedabad Arthroscopy Conference aims to advance the field by facilitating knowledge exchange and facilitating innovation.

