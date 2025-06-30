1st phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission on track for sea trials in early 2026: Minister

New Delhi, June 30 Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said the first phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission is on track for sea trials in early 2026.

The meeting was held to discuss a comprehensive action plan for coastal cleaning, creation of a permanent coastal management mechanism, exploration of seabed minerals, and promoting deep sea fishing under the Deep Ocean Mission.

The Deep Ocean Mission, said the minister, would help transform the way India utilises its marine resources for economic development while maintaining environmental balance.

Dr Singh also highlighted the need to assess how best Puducherry’s coastal zones can contribute to revenue generation and local employment, particularly through regulated deep-sea fishing and marine research.

The minister lauded the coordination between India’s space and ocean research programmes, adding that the same spirit of innovation and scientific collaboration should now be extended to coastal states and union territories like Puducherry.

He expressed confidence in the Puducherry administration’s willingness to partner in these national missions.

The meeting focused on leveraging Puducherry’s coastal assets for sustainable development and long-term economic gains.

Dr Singh raised concerns over the recurring problem of coastal erosion in Puducherry, noting that while earlier efforts like the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign brought positive change, a consistent and structured approach is now required.

“A permanent mechanism for beach cleaning and coastal management needs to be put in place. The Ministry of Earth Sciences will extend all necessary guidance and will work in coordination with the Puducherry Chief Secretary to operationalise it,” he said.

Highlighting Puducherry’s strategic location along the eastern coastline, Dr Singh stressed its potential role in India’s marine economy. He said the Deep Ocean Mission opens up new possibilities in deep sea fishing and seabed exploration for critical minerals such as polymetallic nodules.

“Such resources could significantly boost India’s technological capabilities and position in the global marine economy,” he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor