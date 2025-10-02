1st Rajdhani to Mizoram gets huge response; new rail projects boost trade & connectivity in NE

Guwahati/Aizawl, Oct 2 Railways has witnessed an encouraging response from both passengers and freight customers following the commissioning of the Bairabi-Sairang 51.38-km railway line in Mizoram, and the commencement of freight operations from Molvom in Nagaland, officials said on Thursday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that within just a few weeks of operation, both passenger and freight services have shown remarkable results, reflecting the aspirations and confidence of the people in railways as a lifeline of growth and development.

He said that since the launch of passenger train services from Sairang on September 13, the response from travellers has been overwhelming, with several trains recording well above full occupancy.

Meanwhile, Mizoram capital Aizawl became the fourth capital city in the Northeast by rail apart from Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project on September 13.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the three new trains after the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project.

The three trains are Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily). CPRO Sharma said that Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) Rajdhani Express registered an impressive 162.5 per cent occupancy, while its return service – Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi – Sairang Rajdhani Express, recorded 158.3 per cent. The Guwahati-bound services too witnessed strong patronage, with Guwahati– Sairang Express achieving 100.1 per cent occupancy, including a fully booked sleeper class, and Sairang – Guwahati Express maintaining almost 100 per cent occupancy.

The newly introduced Kolkata services also drew excellent response, with Sairang – Kolkata Express reported almost 100 per cent occupancy, while the return service, Kolkata – Sairang Express, recorded 144.8 per cent, with sleeper class occupancy around 144 per cent.

These trends clearly reflect the strong demand for direct and reliable rail connectivity to and from Mizoram, the official said.

On the freight front, a total of eight rakes were unloaded at Sairang station till September 30. The first rake arrived on September 14, carrying 21 wagons of cement from STAR Cement Siding, Tetelia near Guwahati.

This was followed by three rakes of stone chips, one rake of automobiles, one rake of RMC, and one rake of sand from Bairabi. The first parcel consignment from Sairang was also booked on September 19, 2025, with Anthurium flowers transported to Anand Vihar Terminal through the parcel van of Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The newly constructed Molvom station in Nagaland also marked its entry into freight operations during September.

The first-ever inward rake, consisting of 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, was successfully placed at Molvom on September 24.

This was followed by the first outward rake on September 29, with 42 wagons of stone chips loaded from Molvom to Jirania in Tripura.

The NFR CPRO said that the growing demand for both passenger and freight services showcases how railway connectivity is transforming lives in the Northeast.

Beyond convenience, these new links promise economic growth, better market access for local products, and new opportunities for trade and employment, he added.

--IANS

