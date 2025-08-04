1X Properties Unveils New Brand Identity and Launches Tech-Integrated Global Affiliate Program at High-Profile International Event

PNN

Dubai [UAE], August 4: In a landmark move set to reshape the global real estate landscape, 1X Properties, a Canada-headquartered real estate technology company, officially launched its new brand identity and digital platform during a star-studded global event in Dubai. The event marked the debut of the company's revolutionary Affiliate Marketing Program (1X AM) a zero-investment initiative aimed at democratizing access to real estate income opportunities.

The launch event was attended by a distinguished gathering of business leaders, industry stakeholders, media representatives, and international celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood, underscoring the brand's ambition to build a global community around property-tech innovation.

A New Era of Real Estate Meets Digital Empowerment

At the heart of the launch was the introduction of the 1X AM program a platform that allows individuals worldwide to earn referral-based income by promoting real estate projects without any upfront investment. The initiative is designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, students, homemakers, professionals, and NRIs by turning them into real estate affiliates through a simplified digital process.

"This isn't just about selling properties it's about creating entrepreneurs and redefining how real estate is marketed and monetized," said Mr. Ameer Haider, company representative and keynote speaker. "With 1X AM, we're enabling anyone, anywhere, to participate in the real estate value chain and earn lifetime referral income."

The program has already generated significant interest, particularly across South Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, thanks to its inclusive structure and income-generating potential.

A Grand Unveiling: Star Power and Strategic Vision

The event drew widespread media attention with appearances by high-profile celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Vishal Kotiyan, Shiv Thakare, Divyanka Tripathi, Ali Quli Mirza, Sana Suri, Abdu Rozik (International Artist), Vishal Dahiya, and others. The red carpet saw extensive media coverage, while social media platforms buzzed with behind-the-scenes highlights and influencer-driven content, propelling the event to viral status.

Alongside the glamour, the event was marked by the presence of top-tier investors, board members, and real estate professionals who expressed strong confidence in the platform's scalability and long-term vision. Industry experts in attendance referred to 1X Properties' model as "the first tech-integrated, affiliate-driven property system with global scalability emerging from the India-UAE corridor."

A Digital Platform Built for Global Reach

The newly launched 1X Properties website allows users to register as affiliates, access property listings, track referrals, and manage commissions in real time through a user-friendly dashboard. By leveraging technology, the company aims to streamline property marketing and bring transparency and efficiency to a traditionally complex sector.

With its headquarters in Canada and operational presence in Dubai, 1X Properties has outlined aggressive expansion plans targeting Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company intends to offer not only curated, affordable real estate options but also sustainable income pathways for a digitally connected global audience.

Not Just a Company A Global Movement

With this strategic launch, 1X Properties positions itself at the intersection of real estate, technology, and entrepreneurship. Its affiliate-first approach marks a significant shift in how real estate can be accessed and monetized, especially by those previously excluded from industry participation.

"This is not just a real estate company. This is a movement one that empowers everyday individuals to be part of the real estate success story," Mr. Haider concluded.

