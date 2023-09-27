2023-2024's Dynamic Ensemble: Top Entrepreneurs, Inspiring Women, Industry Experts, and Companies Shaping the Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: "Welcome to the vibrant world of 2023-2024's Dynamic Ensemble, where a diverse group of Top Entrepreneurs, Inspiring Women, Industry Experts, and forward-thinking Companies converge to pave the way for the future. This dynamic synergy of talent, innovation, and leadership promises to shape industries, break barriers, and drive positive change. Join us as we explore the stories, achievements, and transformative journeys of these remarkable individuals and entities, curated by EnGame Private Limited."

1) Shahnawaz Karim - Ace Photographer & Visual Artist

Delhi based photographer, Shahnawaz Karim, has developed his characteristic photography style while traveling across countries and cultures. Enroute, he has earned professional learning in Commercial and Fine Arts photography from London School of Photography and Speos, Paris. As put up by the famous Artist, Andrei Kovalev “Shahnawaz's vision and dedication to exploring and experimenting with unanticipated techniques, styling, and compositional solutions is truly remarkable. He produces unique and powerful scenes that showcase his artistic spirit. His daring approach and innovative thinking provide a unique perspective in the world of photography”. His latest work ‘Renaissance Woman’ is a glaring exhibition of his bold style.

2) Emcee Aman Agrawal (Best Anchor in Pune & Mumbai | Team Building| Corporate Trainer)

Anchor Aman specializes in hosting highly customized Team Building Activities, Corporate R&R, Founder Podcasts, Wedding events, Quizzes, Game Shows, & Social Events. Having hosted more than 800 events nationwide, he is considered the best Emcee in Pune/ Mumbai/Hyderabad for Corporate and Wedding events.

An MBA from XIMB, popularly known for using Inclusive Language, Etiquettes, Customer centricity, contagious Wit & Humour, achieved unprecedented growth professionally (20K followers on LinkedIn for content on Event Hosting) because of his unique style of Entertainment.

3) Court Marriage Patna

"Operating in Patna, we cater to a global clientele, including individuals from the United States, the Philippines, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China. Our YouTube channel features videos from some of our satisfied clients. If you require any assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.

At Court Marriage in Patna, you can contact us at 091229 99116 or visit our Website: http://www.courtmarriagepatna.com/. Our team comprises 6 to 7 dedicated advocates, and we're proud to have successfully facilitated over 1000 court marriages in Patna. I am Advocate Deepak Dravid, leading our team and ensuring your legal needs are met promptly and professionally."

4) Career Credentials - Dr. Amar Panchal

Dr Amar Panchal is a hero in the world of education. Winning the 'Maharashtra Ratna' award, he's already helped over 20,000 students aim higher in their careers with his amazing coding courses. He even wowed people at a TEDx talk, showing how making people laugh and using cool tech can change the way we learn. Now, he's joining hands with Vinay Raiker from Campus Credential to start a new company called Career Credentials. Their big plan? Get students ready for real-world jobs, college, and more, all while pushing India to the forefront of the digital world.

5) Brijesh Patel

Brijesh Patel's visionary leadership at Care Pharmacy is revolutionising pharmacy franchising in India. With over 130 stores, Care Pharmacy offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services, including all stock-keeping units under one roof, and discounts of up to 70 per cent to make healthcare more affordable. Their nationwide delivery service ensures access to essential medicines for all, regardless of location. Recognized for excellence, Care Pharmacy has received prestigious awards. Beyond traditional pharmacy services, Brijesh Patel has diversified with divisions like 1 Deal for B2B Pharma, Davabachat for generic medicines, and Care Pharmacy as a full-fledged medical store franchise, creating a holistic healthcare ecosystem. His unwavering commitment to accessibility, affordability, and innovation continues to shape the future of pharmacy services in India.

6) Dr Ruupa Rao

Dr Ruupa Rao, a distinguished ICF PCC Coach, Psychologist, and Counselor based in Bangalore, is a true luminary in her field. With three Master's degrees in psychology, psychotherapy, and clinical psychology, her academic prowess is undeniable. Dr Rao serves as an esteemed counselor and renowned ICF PCC coach, conducting transformative workshops for both corporate clients and the general public. Her impact on mental health and coaching is underscored by accolades from national and international organizations. Moreover, Dr. Rao is a prolific author, contributing insightful books like "Cognitive Distortion" and "Identity Matrix."

7) Rashmi Srinivas Nazare

Rashmi Srinivas Nazare and her company, ACTOTUM, have emerged as a beacon of inspiration and innovation. Founded by Rashmi at the age of 18, ACTOTUM boasts youthful leadership that brings fresh ideas and adaptability to the business world. Their diverse service portfolio offers clients comprehensive solutions in one place, saving time and effort. Rashmi's commitment to empowering women in tech and her philanthropic initiatives further solidify her legacy as a visionary entrepreneur. ACTOTUM's numerous awards and recognitions underline their exceptional contributions to event management and innovation in India, setting them apart as a standout company in the industry.

8) Parastar P.

Parastar P.Doctor is the founder of Insuranceliya.com, a high tech insurance venture that leverages cutting edge A.I solutions to assist their users on insurance and other related queries through their innovative A.I Chatbot. Doctor has a background in Economics, Commerce, and Sociology.

We tried their A.I Chatbot and were pleasantly surprised with the easy of use, tactfulness, and finesse in which it addressed our insurance related queries.

This is a venture to Keep an eye out for!

9) "Meet Anku Sharma: From Hometown to Glamorous Heights

Anku Sharma's journey from her hometown in Madhya Pradesh to international acclaim in the world of makeup is nothing short of inspiring. After a change of heart, she embraced makeup through YouTube, amassing over 4 lac subscribers. Instagram followed suit with 130k+ followers. She conquered Mumbai, Delhi, and more, but now, Anku has returned to Indore, her roots, to share her makeup expertise at affordable rates. She's not just a makeup artist; she's a makeup educator giving back to her community."

10) Ritvi - Leading Pre-engineered Building Company

Ritvi Steels, a leading Pre-engineered Steel Building Construction Company in Tamil Nadu, is committed to upholding high-quality standards and professionalism in all dealings. With a reputation for reliability, they specialise in PEB Technology and this peb utilising various industries like Garments, Warehouses, Manufacturing Units, Injection Moulding Factories, and Food Mill Industries and more factories category. Their prefabricated steel buildings are designed precisely to meet your needs, offering futuristic construction that's faster than traditional methods. Their Multi Storey Steel Buildings are robust and cost-effective, while their Mezzanine Floors are both aesthetically pleasing and space-efficient. Located in Coimbatore but they are serving pan india. For inquiries and to discover how Ritvi Steels can transform your construction needs into reality, please do not hesitate to contact us at call +91 98433 41221 or email info@ritvi.in.

