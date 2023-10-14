2023 Mysuru Dasara Festivities, Now Powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathi

NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Proudly headquartered in Mysuru since 1948, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, is today the world's leading agarbathi manufacturer, with a presence in over 75 countries. The Mysuru brand synonymous with the fragrance of prayer, the world over, has further strengthened its ties with Mysuru's cultural and spiritual heritage by collaborating with the government for the Mysuru Dasara celebrations 2023. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the platinum sponsors for Mysuru Dasara. Dr H.C. Mahadevappa, the Minister for Social Welfare and also the In-charge Minister for Mysuru District, Dr K.V. Rajendra, who serves as the District Commissioner of Mysuru and Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi came together to officially reveal the new logo for this collaborative endeavor. Both the District Minister and the DC expressed their elation at this significant milestone, underlining the importance of this collaboration for the community.

The history of association between Mysuru Dasara and Cycle Pure Agarbathis can be traced back to 1953, when the the founder, N Ranga Rao received the prestigious gold award from the government in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the world of fragrance. 2023 is a special year as Cycle Pure is celebrating its 75th anniversary, with October 19th marking the birthday of its founder. This coincidence only heightens the grandeur of the celebration.

Speaking about this association, Dr K.V. Rajendra, District Commissioner of Mysuru, said, "We are more than happy for this collaboration with a homegrown brand like Cycle Pure Agarbathi. The brand known for its legacy, is now stepping forward to create a truly unforgettable celebration this year. This partnership stands as a testament to the potential of local businesses to make a lasting impact in our community and bring joy to the lives of our residents."

Speaking about this association, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "For 75 years, we have been taking the fragrances of Mysuru to the world. Now we are honoured to be able to give the Mysuru cultural experience to the world. As a homegrown brand, inseparably intertwined with Mysuru's identity, Cycle Pure agarbathi is honoured to become a part of the royal city's cultural tapestry and history. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the government to make the festivities memorable and grand."

The combination of Cycle Pure Agarbathis' legacy of fine incense and fragrance, combined with the city's cultural essence promises to provide a truly divine experience.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for Defence helicopters. The business has a human face that is unmistakably displayed by virtue of its continuing fulfillment of social responsibilities through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

