2023 Travel Recap: Indians prefer tried-and-tested destinations, reveals Agoda

New Delhi [India], December 11: As the year draws to a close, digital travel platform Agoda unveiled the top destinations for Indian travellers in 2023. Domestically, like in 2022, New Delhi and NCR was the most booked destination on Agoda. For Indians traveling abroad, Thailand's capital Bangkok leapfrogged Dubai to claim the top spot.

The rankings with the most booked destinations on Agoda underscore a distinct inclination among Indians for tried-and-tested destinations, showcasing a preference for all-time favourites that have lots to offer to any type of traveller and no matter how frequently they are visited.

When it comes to international travel choices, Indians consistently favour short haul destinations across the region. Chart topper Bangkok and fifth most popular destination Pattaya are poised to further strengthen their appeal, with the recent announcement of visa-free travel for Indians to Thailand. The other most popular destinations for Indian travellers are Dubai in second, Bali in third, and Singapore in fourth.

Commenting on the travel trends in 2023, Krishna Rathi, Agoda Country Director, India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives said, "2023 has been an incredible year for travel in India. Agoda search numbers reveal growth on all levels: Domestic, inbound, and outbound. Destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia recently announced allowing visa free travel for Indians and for Thailand alone this caused a 26% search increase from Indians in the ten days immediately following the announcement. I am excited to see how this trend will shape the travel industry in 2024."

Agoda, a globally established online travel booking platform, caters to every traveller's needs by offering hotel and vacation accommodation, flights, and activities all at great low prices.

Agoda looked at booking data based on the Year-to-Date timeline from 1st January - 11th November in 2022 and 2023.

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.9M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,700 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

