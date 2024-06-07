2024 Election Aftermath: A Perspective on the Results

New Delhi (India), June 7: India, as a great nation, requires robust leadership to navigate its future. Historically, the country has faced challenges due to divisive practices perpetuated by political and vested groups. It is impossible to please everyone, and for sustainable growth, bold and pragmatic decisions are necessary.

The ruling government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has championed the policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (Together with All, Development for All, Trust of All), advocating for inclusive growth and development without discrimination based on caste, color, or creed.

In India, there are two primary categories of citizens: those who work and pay taxes, fueling the economy and funding social welfare schemes, and those who rely on these schemes despite not being economically disadvantaged. This disparity highlights a critical issue: many who are economically better off exploit welfare programs, while those genuinely in need struggle to afford even basic necessities.

Before the elections, a narrative emerged suggesting that the current government was undermining the constitutional reservation system. The opposition capitalized on this by making false promises to protect specific caste interests for political gain. This reflects a deeper problem in our electoral system: the economically contributing taxpayers are less likely to vote, whereas those dependent on government freebies vote in large numbers, significantly influencing election outcomes.

Over the past decade, the current government has focused on nationwide development, from Kashmir to the Northeast, from the first village in Uttarakhand to Lakshadweep, aiming to boost local economies. With a coalition government now poised to take charge, there is hope that this growth momentum will continue. It is crucial that all coalition partners prioritize the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) to make the country a better place to live, free from divisive politics.

As a nation, we must rise above petty politics and concentrate on a future roadmap that positions India where it truly deserves to be. This means focusing on inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen, and fostering a unified vision for a prosperous and equitable India.

About the Author – Alok Misra, a chartered accountant by profession and a devoted yoga enthusiast inspired by Mahavatar Babaji, founded Vanaprastha Resorts in the Himalayas.

