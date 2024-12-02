2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo Attracts International Delegations

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 2: The highly anticipated 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo officially launched at MITEC, marking a significant milestone for Malaysia's growing trade relations with China. With over 200 leading Chinese and local brands showcasing their products, the Expo is poised to strengthen bilateral economic ties and expand business opportunities across Southeast Asia. The event, which carries a transaction volume projection of RM60 million, celebrates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China this year.

"As the famous Chinese saying goes: 'The predecessors plant trees, and the next generation enjoys the shade.' This reminds us that the efforts of past leaders have laid a strong foundation, upon which we continue to build our shared prosperity and collaborative growth. Now, it is our responsibility to carry forward and expand upon that legacy," stated Albert Chan, Managing Director of JMM Holding and JMM Exhibition, the Expo organiser, in his opening remarks.

Diverse Exhibitor Participation Reflects Growing Bilateral Engagement

The Expo stands out for its diverse participation, featuring nearly 200 exhibitors from both Malaysia and China, spanning a wide range of sectors including new energy solutions, smart electrical technologies, fashion, lifestyle products, and home innovations. Chan emphasized the transformative potential of this event as a platform where bilateral business connections can flourish and local consumers benefit.

"With 80% of exhibitors from China and 20% from Malaysia, this distribution clearly highlights the strong interest from China-based companies seeking to leverage Malaysia as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia," Chan noted.

The presence of international business delegations from China and Pakistan further underscores the significance of the inaugural Expo, highlighting Malaysia's pivotal role as a multicultural and multilingual hub for regional trade across Southeast Asia.

A Strong Commitment to Bilateral Collaboration

The Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo arrives at a time of heightened cooperation between Malaysia and China, particularly as the two nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2024. The event also coincides with China's recent announcement of a 30-day visa-free policy extension for Malaysian citizens, which is expected to further boost cross-border partnerships.

"This initiative reflects the deepening ties between our two nations and signals greater opportunities for collaboration in the months and years ahead," Chan remarked.

He emphasized that the Expo symbolizes decades of mutual trust and shared goals, offering a key opportunity for businesses to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new avenues for growth.

Supporting Malaysia's ESG Vision

Aligned with Malaysia's national commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the 2025 National Budget, which allocates over RM300 million to the transition of the local energy sector, the Expo showcases cutting-edge green technologies. These innovations include solar photovoltaics (PV), energy storage systems, charging piles, lighting, domestic appliances, and other eco-friendly solutions, in line with the Malaysian government's goal of achieving 31% renewable energy by 2025 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Expo Anticipates RM60 Million in Trade Transactions and 15,000 Visitors

As a landmark inaugural event, the 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors and facilitate RM60 million in trade transactions over the course of its three-day run.

The positive outlook for the event reflects the growing role of Malaysia-China collaboration in driving economic growth, innovation, and sustainability. The success of this year's Expo is expected to pave the way for broader participation in future editions, further strengthening bilateral trade ties and positioning Malaysia as a key regional business hub.

Looking Ahead: A Strong Outlook for Future Growth

The 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo is jointly organized by the Malaysia Guangdong Chamber of Commerce (MGCC) and supported by several prominent organizations, including the Malaysia-China Friendship Association (PPMC), The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), and the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM), etc. On top of that, recognizing shifts in consumer behaviour post-pandemic, JMM Exhibition has also extended the event's reach through partnerships with over 120 local multiracial live-streamers throughout the 3 days exhibition, blending online and offline shopping experiences to boost trade volumes. This strong backing from key industry associations reinforces the event's credibility and bolsters the organizers' confidence in its success.

"With Kuala Lumpur marking the first step in this journey, this Expo serves as a pivotal milestone, and we look forward to expanding our footprint across Southeast Asia in the years to come," Chan added.

The opening ceremony was attended by YB Tuan Ng Chin Tsai, Member of the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly for Temiang, Dato' Tang Zhi Nian, President of the Malaysia Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, and Dato' Sri Foo Yong Hing, Deputy President of the organization.

For the latest updates on the 2024 Malaysia E-Commerce Product Selection Expo, please stay tuned to:

Website: www.jmmexhibition.com.my

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor