2025 Summer Release: Now You Can Airbnb More Than an Airbnb

New Delhi [India], May 16: Over 100 years ago, the modern hotel chain was invented, and it dominated travel for nearly a century. Then, in 2007, we had an idea: what if we designed a way for people to book a home as easily as they could book a hotel? Since then, Airbnb has surpassed 2 billion guest arrivals and changed the way people travel. But a great trip is about more than the home you stay in. That's why we're introducing:

- Airbnb Services - Incredible services to make your stay more special.

- Airbnb Experiences - Explore a city with the locals who know it best.

- All-new Airbnb app - A redesigned app that makes it easy to book homes, services, and experiencesall in one place.

"Seventeen years ago, we changed the way people travel. More than two billion guests later, Airbnb is synonymous with a place to stay," said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. "With the launch of services and experiences, we're changing travel again. Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb."

Airbnb Services

People often choose hotels because of the services they offer, like room service, access to a gym, or an appointment at the spa. Starting today, you can get those services, and more, right at your Airbnb.(1)

Introducing Airbnb Servicesincredible services to make your stay more special. We're launching with 10 categories in 260 cities, with new offerings and locations dropping regularly in the Airbnb app. The first 10 categories are:

- Chefs - Fully customizable in-home meals from professional chefs.

- Photography - Personalized photo sessions from experienced photographers.

- Massage - Restorative massages including Swedish, deep tissue, and reflexology from certified therapists.

- Spa treatments - Facials, microdermabrasion, body scrubs, and other treatments provided by licensed estheticians.(2)

- Personal training - Yoga, strength training, HIIT, and more, with personal trainers, including renowned fitness professionals and world champion athletes.

- Hair - Professional haircuts, blowouts, and more from experienced stylists.

- Makeup - Makeup for every day or special occasions from professional makeup artists.

- Nails - Manicures and pedicures from experienced nail specialists.

- Prepared meals - Ready-to-eat meals prepared by professional chefs.

- Catering - Full-service catering with custom menus, decor, and equipment, plus setup and cleanup.

Airbnb Services are vetted for quality through an evaluation of expertise and reputation. Services hosts have an average of 10 years of experience, have completed Airbnb's identity verification process, and are required to submit relevant licenses and certifications. Many hosts are renowned in their fieldsincluding chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, award-winning photographers, and elite trainers.

Airbnb Services are available at nearly every price, and many services include an entry offering below USD $50. With services for any kind of trip, you can find everything from an affordable prepared meal to daily workouts with a celebrity trainer. We've also partnered with hosts to design offerings that you'll only find on Airbnb.

Airbnb is the only app where you can book thousands of these services in one place, in 260 cities around the world. Detailed listing pages highlight each host's qualifications, offerings, and pricing. And unlike many services platforms, booking on Airbnb is easywith the ability to book instantly in just a few taps. Best of all, you don't need to stay at an Airbnb or even be on a trip to get these services. Schedule a blowout, training session, or massage right at home.

"People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space," added Chesky. "Now, we're giving you the best of both worldsamazing homes with services that make them even more special."

Starting today, experienced professionals can apply to become Airbnb Services hosts. It's a new way to share your expertise and grow your businessapply now at Airbnb.com/host/services.

Airbnb Experiences

One of the top reasons people book an Airbnb is because they can live like a local. But it's hard to find the best things to do when you're somewhere new. Too often you end up in a big group, following a tour guide with a megaphone, doing activities that feel like you're checking a box. What if there was a more authentic way to experience a city?

Today, we're introducing completely reimagined Airbnb Experienceshosted by locals who know their city best. We're launching experiences in 650 cities around the world, and adding more every day. Uncover the best parts of a city with experiences like:

- Landmark, museum, and cultural experiences

- Step into the world of Notre-Dame's restoration through the eyes of Axelle Ponsonnet, an architect from its restoration team.

- Food tours, cooking classes, and dining experiences

- Master the art of ramen-making with chef Saburo Ishigokathe culinary force behind a Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant.

- Outdoors, water sports, and wildlife experiences

- Ride on horseback through sacred Inca sites and stunning Andean landscapes with an expert in Andean culture and anthropology.

- Gallery tours, art workshops, and shopping experiences

- Get a wardrobe refresh with a personal styling session from Jamie Mizrahi, fashion consultant to Hollywood's biggest stars.

- Workout, wellness, and beauty experiences

- Step into the ring for an authentic Lucha libre training experience with professional luchador Retro.

Airbnb Experiences are vetted for quality, with a focus on expertise, reputation, and authenticity. Hosts are assessed across areas like experience, their connection to the city, and guest feedback. And this process is ongoingwe regularly review experiences to make sure they meet our high standards.

We're also introducing Airbnb Originalsextraordinary experiences hosted by the world's most interesting people, designed exclusively for Airbnb. Learn pastry-making at the renowned French Bastards bakery with chef Raphaelle Elbaz, or play beach volleyball with Olympian Carol Solberg on Rio's iconic Leblon Beach. Some Originals are even hosted by global celebrities. Transform into your anime alter-ego with Megan Thee Stallion in her Otaku Hottie Quest, step inside the Short n' Sweet set with Sabrina Carpenter for a day of glam, dancing, and espresso, or spend a Sunday with Patrick Mahomes, learning how to throw the perfect spiral and enjoying Kansas City barbecue(3). And that's just the beginning.

Airbnb Experiences are also designed to be social. Later this year, you'll be able to see who's going before you book, message the group or individual guests during the experience, and stay in touch afterwardall with simple and transparent privacy controls. And you don't have to be traveling to join inwe think Airbnb Experiences are so great, you'll want to book them in your own city.

"Today's travel activities offer no real connection to the city you're visiting," said Chesky. "The most authentic way to explore a city is with the locals who know it best. With Airbnb Experiences, don't just see a placeexperience it."

Applications are now open for Airbnb Experiences hosts. If you know your city deeply and offer a unique activity that's not available anywhere else, apply to become a host at Airbnb.com/host/experiences.

An all-new Airbnb app

Since 2010, the Airbnb app has been designed to do one thing: book a home. With the launch of services and experiences, we rebuilt the app from the ground up so you can easily book everything in one place.

The best part is that the app travels with you. After you book your home, the app suggests services and experiences we think you'll love based on where you're staying and who you're with(4). When you arrive at your destination, the app welcomes you with a detailed itinerary, including check-in details and a day-by-day view of everything you booked on Airbnb. And throughout your stay, you'll get recommendations for experiences happening nearby.

We've reimagined nearly every part of the app, including:

- Explore tab - An all-new homepage to discover homes in popular destinations, experiences that fit your schedule, and services around the world.

- Trips tab - An advanced travel itinerary with a schedule of your trip, details about your home, and the services and experiences you've booked.

- Messages - A revamped messaging platform with photo and video sharing, and integrated payments for customizing services.

- Profile - A redesigned Airbnb profile lets you share where you've traveled on Airbnb and see the people you've met along the way. Airbnb profiles also highlight the over 200 million guests and hosts worldwide who have completed our identity verification process.

We've also rebuilt the app for hosts to include everything they need to manage their home, service, or experience:

- Airbnb Setup - A simplified listing creation tool makes it easy for hosts to submit a service or experience to Airbnb.

- Today tab - An all-new reservations management tab makes it easy to see details about upcoming reservations to help hosts provide exceptional hospitality.

- Calendar - A redesigned calendar features a new daily view with an hour-by-hour schedule, and includes real-time integration with Google Calendar.

- Listings tab - New listing management tools for services and experiences make it easy for hosts to adjust every aspect of their listing, from location to pricing.

The Airbnb app is built on a new tech stack that allows hosts to offer homes, services, and experiencesand many more offerings in the years ahead. We also created a design system with a dimensional and beautifully animated interface that brings the world of Airbnb to life, so planning your trip feels as effortless and delightful as the trip itself.

Airbnb Services, Airbnb Experiences and the all-new app are available starting today. Upgrades for hosts are available today by enrolling in Airbnb Early Access in the app.

(1) Services available in select Airbnb home listings. Services are not available in all geos, including Brazil and Puerto Rico.

(2) Certifications or licenses reviewed where required.

(3)Guests can request to book these experiences through the app. See full rules for terms, including age and geographic eligibility, and how data is used. Not all Airbnb Original experiences require a request to book.

(4) Suggestions based on the types of travellers in your group.

