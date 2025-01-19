2025 to be marked by key innovations, localised features for India: OnePlus

New Delhi, Jan 19 The year 2025 for global technology brand OnePlus in India will be marked by key innovations, localised features tailored specifically for the domestic market, and exceptional end-to-end customer support, the company said on Sunday.

The country is a key market for OnePlus and to further this, “we recently announced Project Starlight that marks one of the biggest investments made by OnePlus in India,” a company spokesperson told IANS.

“As part of this project, we plan to invest Rs 2,000 Crore each year till 2027 focused towards addressing three key pillars, making our devices sturdier, ensuring remarkable customer service and developing India-specific features for our products,” said the OnePlus spokesperson.

In Q3 2024, India’s smartphone market achieved its highest-ever value, driven by the ongoing trend of premiumisation and domestic manufacturing. 5G smartphones captured their highest-ever share of 81 per cent in the overall shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

According to the company, the overall plan for the India market in 2025 is comprehensive and ambitious.

“With the successful launch of the OnePlus 13 series, we have laid a solid foundation for the year ahead. We will continue to introduce cutting-edge technology across all our product categories, with innovation at the core of our strategy,” said the company spokesperson.

Under ‘Project Starlight’, OnePlus introduced a comprehensive greenline worry-free solution for OnePlus Community. This includes advanced display technology, rigorous quality control, and a stronger commitment to its lifetime warranty against green lines.

“Along with our recent OnePlus 13 launch, OnePlus is proud to introduce the second-generation 2K 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO 4.1, certified by DisplayMate with an A++,” said the company, adding that it also addresses the specific concerns of some Indian users regarding green line issues linked to other climate challenges.

“Under ‘Project Starlight’, we are committed to three key areas - making even more durable devices, exceptional customer service, and developing India-specific features,” said the spokesperson.

