2026 set for higher transaction volumes in real estate across Asia Pacific, unique focus on India: Colliers' Report

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Global capital is making a decisive return to real estate, with investors increasingly targeting the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially India, for growth and diversification, according to a report.

According to Colliers' 2026 Global Investor Outlook Report, based on Colliers' proprietary research and a global survey of nearly 1,400 institutional investors, the strengthening market fundamentals, improving liquidity, and normalising pricing expectations are key drivers of renewed investor confidence heading into 2026.

The report highlighted that with both domestic and international investors growing more active, 2026 is set for increased competition and higher transaction volumes across the Asia Pacific.

"The region offers a diverse range of opportunities for investors, with markets including India presenting unique strengths and growth drivers," it said.

APAC-focused capital raising has surged over 130 per cent since 2024, according to PERE, and now represents 11 per cent of global fundraising in Q1-Q3 2025.

Global investors are shifting allocations to APAC, drawn by the region's dynamic growth, expanding middle class, and innovation potential. While established markets such as Japan, Australia and Singapore remain popular, emerging markets, particularly India, are gaining attention as destinations for higher returns, the report highlighted.

Further, the report said that global investors continue to view India as one of the most promising real estate destinations in Asia Pacific, seeking higher returns and scalable deployment of capital, particularly in land and developmental assets.

It cited the favourable demographics, a stable policy environment, and a positive economic outlook are keeping investor confidence high.

"Equity markets are further enhancing liquidity and creating alternate investment opportunities through REITs and IPOs, which are further fuelling cross-border participation in Indian real estate," the report said.

Overall, investors are actively evaluating and deploying capital across core and emerging asset classes, a trend likely to accelerate as institutional-grade stock deepens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor