20th Mumbai Inter-school Kudo Tournament caps two decades of sporting excellence

1,150 students showcase martial arts skills at 20th Mumbai Inter-school Kudo Tournament

CNM School tops medal tally at 20th Mumbai Inter-school Kudo Tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: The 20th Mumbai Inter-school Sports Kudo Tournament, an important competition in Mumbai's martial arts calendar, marked its historic two-decade run at the Andheri Sports Complex from December 8 to 10.



With its successful track record and commitment to promoting martial arts, the tournament once again brought together Mumbai's brightest talents. The competition showcased the prowess of 1,150 students representing more than 100 schools from across Mumbai in various Japanese Mixed Combat Sports disciplines.



The tournament's grand finale featured captivating demonstrations by 13-time Guinness World Record holder Vispy Kharadi. Accompanying the legendary Vispy Kharadi were noted instructors, including Shihan Jatin Naik, Renshi Abhishek Thakkar, Renshi Vipul Suru, and others, who left the audience spellbound with a display of their martial arts skills.





Kudo India President Sensei Megha Vora presented 11 cycles to the winners on the concluding day of the tournament. Shihan Jasmine Makwana, Head Coach of Maharashtra Kudo, was among the distinguished guests on the occasion.



Addressing the participating students, Hanshi Mehul Vora, Director, Kudo International Federation Japan, said, “The 20th Mumbai Inter-school Sports Kudo Tournament not only showcased the athletic prowess of the participants but also exemplified the true spirit of sportsmanship. It is a great feeling to witness the dedication and skill of so many aspiring martial artists from Mumbai.”



The Best Schools of the Year were selected based on the medal count at the tournament. CNM School, Vile Parle, topped the medal table to secure the first position. Kohinoor International School Vidyavihar claimed the second position, while AH Wadia Andheri and Jankidevi Public School, Andheri, were joint third.

