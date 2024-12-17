21st Edition of MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards Celebrates Exceptional Talent in the AVGC Industry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity), a premier institute pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX, Game Design and Digital Design recently hosted its 21st edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards - India's most sought-after international animation awards on 13th December 2024 at Hotel Sahara Star, in Mumbai. Over a thousand luminaries from the Media & Entertainment industry came together to celebrate incredible talents from around the world at this grand event. With over 6000+ student participation in over 40 categories; this groundbreaking event witnessed an audience from all over the country India and abroad.

24FPS is one of the most awaited events for the AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics) community, where thousands of students participate in various categories to bring their imagination to life and create work on par with industry standards. 24FPS also has enthusiastic global participants who showcase their artistic flair in the external categories of the awards meant for students, creative professionals and renowned studios. 24FPS International Animation Awards saw huge participation of 1500 plus independent entries (External category) from 100 countries, over the years, noteworthy amidst these being Vietnam, United Kingdom, France, South Africa, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and Indonesia, among others.

Over 400 industry leaders and professionals attended this dazzling awards night to witness on of the most revered events of the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry. Awards were given across categories such as Best 3D Animated Short Film, Best VFX Film, Digital Film Making, 3D Game Assets, AI Digital Comics and many more. The distinguished panel comprised of senior personnel from top production houses & institutions such as Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, Omjiwan Gupta, Education Leader - India & South Asia, Adobe, Viral Thakkar, Creative Director, ReDefine India, Munjal Shroff, CEO Graphiti & Co-Chairman of the FICCI AVGC Forum, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO Greengold Animation and Bejoy Arputharaj, CEO, PhantomFX, amongst many others. The awards showcased exemplary pieces of art in various categories and over 400 participants among those were awarded on the virtual stage.

In the special "Movers and Shakers" category, the audience was captivated with the presence of Jashwanth Bopanna who was awarded the 'Reality TV Icon of the Year,' Aditya Shetty as the 'Popular Male Comedy and Creative Content Creator,' Ravish Shetty as the 'Emerging Content Creator Comedy, 2024', Vishakha & Divesh as 'Emerging Couple Content Creator 2024' and Bigg Nerds as the 'Best Comedy Group Creators, 2024'.

Renowned professionals and respected leaders from the media & entertainment industry joined the celebration. PhantomFX was recognised with the VFX Excellence Award 2024. 88 Pictures were awarded with the Animation Excellence Award 2024. Nazara Technologies was honoured with Gaming Excellence Award 2024. Ogilvy took home the Design & Innovation Excellence Award 2024 and, Adobe won the Technology Innovation Award 2024.

Atul Jain, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Aptech Limited said, "We are thrilled to have hosted the 21st edition of the MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards. This prestigious event celebrates exceptional creative works, recognized by an esteemed jury. Over the years, it has been a joy for all of us at Aptech and MAAC to witness the tremendous growth of this powerful platform for showcasing the best talent in the media and entertainment industry."

He further added, "MAAC is committed to meeting the growing demand in the AVGC industry by fostering young talent and preparing them for professional success. Events like 24FPS celebrate creativity and help build a strong community of skilled professionals. Congratulations to the winners and all participants for their exceptional work and admirable spirit. A heartfelt thanks to the esteemed jury for their valuable guidance and support."

According to the FICCI EY M&E 2024, the Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector in India is experiencing substantial growth, with a predicted increase from INR 2.55 trillion to INR3.08 trillion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The animation segment grew by 6% in 2023, reaching INR114 billion, while VFX expanded by 10% in India. Notably, the Indian M&E sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10%, contributing an additional INR 763 billion over the next three years. New media is expected to account for 61% of this growth, with animation and VFX contributing 9%, and television also adding 9%.

With the best-in class curriculum and 6 edge advantage like technical skills, industry readiness, creativity, teamwork, working under deadlines, resilience, and personality development MAAC is regularly training students in various aspects of Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital Design & Broadcast. MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as MAAC 24FPS plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

24FPS is a marquee event that has created long lasting impact to the AVGC sector in India, over the last two decades. Students, teachers, creative professionals, and industry veterans - all look forward to this awards & gala evening, by MAAC and Aptech, to identify, inspire and initiate groundbreaking initiatives that can take the VFX, Gaming, comics, animation and digital design segment of India to greater heights.

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 & a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centres globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Digital Design, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as DNEG, Amazon, Red Chillies VFX, Accenture, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, NY VFXwaala, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Framestore, PhantomFX, BotVFX, 88 Pictures, and Folks VFX, amongst others.

For further information please visit- www.maacindia.com.

