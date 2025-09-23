21st Indo-American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Awards 2025

September 19, 2025 | Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce hosted its most-awaited ﬂagship program, the 21st Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards, on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Mumbai. First presented in 2004, the awards felicitate top Indian and US corporates that have made signiﬁcant contributions in boosting bilateral trade between the two countries.

Through these Awards, for the last two decades, the Chamber recognizes organizations and individuals that embody the promotion of Indo-US Trade and have made outstanding contributions impacting all spheres of the corporate ecosystem – business, industry, and the overall community.

A Special Jury consisted of eminent industry leaders like Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Event Chair and Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, Ms. Kaku Nakhate, President and India Country Head, Bank of America, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara Ji – Ex- Chairman, State Bank of India, Mrs. Rajyalakshmi Rao – Past National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce who was the Jury Mentor and Mr. A Sekhar, National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

We extend our gratitude to our Process Advisors – BDO India LLP, the 5th largest professional services ﬁrm globally, for their hard work as Process Partners in screening the nominations, distilling the entries, and conducting thorough due diligence, which has been invaluable to this awards process.

Our sponsors were Platinum Partner – State Bank of India, Gold Partner – PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Mutual Fund Partner – Nippon India Mutual Fund, Silver Partner – Thomas Cook|SOTC and State Partner –North Carolina

Our Corporate Contributors—CISB Services Pvt. Ltd., Kotak Ginning & Pressing Industries Pvt. Ltd., KAYA & SoS Nitelife, our Event Partner, for their efforts in bringing this celebration to life.

OUR PROUD WINNERS OF 21st IACE AWARDS 2025

The Winners for the IACE Awards 2025 were announced across 08 categories.

Business Leader of the Year –Mrs. Roshni Nadar Malhotra (HCLTech) Corporate Leader of the Year (US Co. in India) –– Mr Ajay Vij (Accenture) (Indian Co. in the US) – Yogesh Agrawal & Rajesh Agrawal (Ajanta Pharma) Excellence in Manufacturing (Indian Company in the US) – Vaibhav Global Ltd & Dr. Reddy's (US Company in India) – Cummins India Ltd. Excellence in Services (Indian Company in the US) – Lumina Datamatics (US Company in India) – Walter P Moore & Carelon Global Solutions Excellence in Sustainability (Indian Company in the US) – Tech Mahindra (US Company in India) – TPI Composites Pvt. Ltd. Emerging Cross-Border Enterprise of the Year (Indian Company in the US) – CitiusTech (US Company in India) – Triarq Health LLP MSME Top Exporter of the Year 2024-245 – Circor Flow Tech India IACC's Cross Border Investment Leadership Investment Award – Hindalco & Co. (Novalis)

The ceremony featured Chief Guest Shri. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Guest of Honour Mr Joe Yang, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai. About 300 industry leaders gathered to honour the achievements of those enhancing Indo-U.S. trade relations.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bilateral Chamber synergising India-US Economic Engagement. It was started by Ambassador Chester Bowles, along with the then Industry leaders and visionaries like Mr S.L. Kirloskar, Mr Harish Mahindra, Mr H. P. Nanda, Mr Ambalal Kilachand, Mr A.M. M. Arunachalam, Mr Frederick Fales and Mr John Oris Sims, for enhancing US-India Economic Engagement. Today, IACC has a pan-India presence with 2400 members, representing a cross-section of the US and Indian industries.

The major objective of IACC is to promote Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. IACC promotes bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

