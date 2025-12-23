21st Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice honour global Guardians of Humanity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2025 held in Mumbai. The Harmony Foundation a non-profit based in Mumbai hosted the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2025 on 21st December 2025 at Hotel Sofitel BKC, Mumbai, commemorating 21 years of honouring individuals and organisations who embody the spirit of compassion and service upheld by Mother Teresa. The theme of this year award was "Guardians of Humanity," recognising exemplary people addressing some of the world's most urgent humanitarian, environmental, and social challenges.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Hon. Justice Shri K.K. Tated (Retd.), Ms. Vinita Sahu (IPS), Shri Krishna Prakash (IPS), Adv. Abha Singh, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Denzil Smith.

At the event, Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder-Chairman of the Harmony Foundation and former Vice Chairperson of the Minorities Commission, reflected on the origins of the Mother Teresa Award. He emphasized that unlike honours born from remorse or political circumstanceciting Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamitethe Mother Teresa Award emerged from "pure service," inspired by a saint who walked into suffering with love as her compass. Dr. Mathai noted that the acceptance of the award by eight Nobel Laureates, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, stands as a testament to its universal moral resonance and the enduring relevance of Mother Teresa's mission.

Urging the audience to choose compassion, Dr. Mathai reminded them that a better world is not shaped by the powerful alone, but by the purposeful. He called on everyone to honour Mother Teresa's legacy by living with intention, choosing love, and uplifting those who need it most.

Among the recipients, Nobel Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege was honoured for his enduring service to victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although unable to attend due to health concerns linked to his life in exile, Dr. Mukwege conveyed his gratitude to the Harmony Foundation through a video message.

Ms.Safeena Husain receiving the award from Adv.Abha Singh

Her Excellency Dr. Edna Adan Ismail, Somaliland's first qualified nurse and a prominent advocate for women's healthcare, was recognised for her pivotal initiatives in advance in maternal health, combating female genital mutilation, and promoting women's rights across Somaliland.

Environmental conservationist Swami Prem Parivartan popularly known as "Peepal Baba" received the award for his lifelong dedication to planting and conserving millions of trees across India through the Give Me Trees Trust, significantly contributing to afforestation and environmental restoration.

"Peepal Baba said that this honour was not his alone, but belonged to every tree saved and every person who believes that caring for nature is caring for humanity."

The award also honoured Ms. Safeena Husain, founder of Educate Girls, for her sustained efforts to address gender disparities in education and empower girls in rural and underserved regions of India.

Dr. Ganesh Rakh was recognised for his leadership in the Save the Girl Child mission, through which he waives delivery fees for girl children and promotes gender equality through celebratory and awareness-driven initiatives.

Known as the "Waterman of India," Dr. Rajendra Singh received recognition for his work in reviving traditional water-harvesting systems, restoring rivers, and transforming drought-affected regions through community-driven watershed development.

Dr. Heba El-Sewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of the Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital in Egypt, was awarded for her efforts in revolutionising trauma and burn care and restoring dignity and support to survivors across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was honoured for its global efforts in fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children, providing emotional strength and hope to families in nearly 50 countries.

About the Harmony Foundation

The Harmony Foundation, established by Dr. Abraham Mathai in Mumbai, is dedicated to promoting social cohesion, inclusivity, and humanitarian values across communities. Inspired by the life and work of Mother Teresa, the Foundation instituted the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice in 2005. Over the past 21 years, the awards have recognised global leaders, Nobel Laureates, and organisations committed to peace, harmony, and social justice.

