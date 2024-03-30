22nd Asian Business and Social Forum 2024: Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: AsiaOne Media Group successfully organised the 22nd Edition of the Asian Business & Social Forum, on Wednesday, 27th March at the Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai. A hallmark event that took place in the dynamic city of Mumbai, India, it was an engaging one-day affair. This prestigious gathering served as a nexus for collaboration, recognition, and celebration across the spheres of business, diplomacy, and social impact, transcending borders and fostering meaningful connections.

AsiaOne, a trailblazing force in the realm of international summits and B2B publications, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between Asian brands and global recognition. Under the astute leadership of Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, AsiaOne has emerged as a beacon of excellence, empowering businesses and thought leaders to realise their full potential on the global stage. With a commitment to fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, AsiaOne has continued to redefine the landscape of business and social engagement.

Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head and Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group started the event with his keynote speech, “The Asia One Greatest Brands and Leaders is not a publication, is not even an online venture nor a television venture. It is a passion behind the brands that you bring in. And many of you are first-generation entrepreneurs. Many of you CXOs and CEOs and professionals who started on your own and how are you taking this forward. This entire evening, ladies and gentlemen, is going to be about this passion of brands and the greatest brands and greatest leaders.”

Boosting Sustainability for a Better World

At the core of the forum lay a profound commitment to “Boosting Sustainability for a Better World.” Against the backdrop of global challenges, this theme underscored the imperative of embracing sustainable practices to pave the way for a more inclusive, resilient, and harmonious future. The forum was a testament to AsiaOne’s dedication to driving positive change and shaping a world where sustainability was not merely an aspiration but a collective responsibility.

The Asian Business & Social Forum was graced by the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Consul Generals representing a diverse array of nations including the UK, Finland, Belarus, Argentina, Cambodia, Tanzania, Panama and Thailand. These dignitaries exemplified the Forum’s global reach and significance, reaffirming the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation in today’s interconnected world.

Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala Biography Launch

Amidst the array of distinguished events at the forum, a highlight stood out—the unveiling of the biography of Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, a luminary in the healthcare realm and the CEO of Wadia Hospitals. Dr. Bodhanwala’s remarkable journey, spanning over four decades of unwavering dedication and transformative impact, is a testament to the power of perseverance, compassion, and visionary leadership.

Dr. Satya Vadlamani's Biography Launch

The biography launch event celebrated the remarkable journey of Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson and Managing Director of Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Her visionary leadership and determination have transformed the Indian pharma industry. With nearly three decades of global marketing experience, she has propelled MKPPL to new heights of success.

Keynote Speeches

Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder DRC Ventures and The ROOT Brands, shared her vision for Sustainable future for all and the importance of sustainability practices in all areas of our daily life.

Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, MD of Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, in his keynote speech, highlighted the importance of compassionate leadership in healthcare, prioritising patient care over profit.

Mr. Manish Saxena, Founder and CEO, Meraki Projects shared his journey so far and vision of his company.

Mr. Susanta Mohapatra shared his journey of founding CrudeChem Technology, focusing on green and sustainable chemistry in oil and gas.

Key Guests and Awardees

The hallmark of the forum lay in its diverse array of key guests, each contributing a unique perspective and expertise to the discourse. From business owners and investors to health and wellness leaders, women achievers, and luminaries from the Indian film industry and sports, the forum’s guest list reflected its inclusive ethos and commitment to fostering a holistic dialogue on the issues of global importance.

The enchanting musical performances by singers Sonu Nigam, Akriti Kakar and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, received a thunderous applause from the audience.

Some of the award winners at the forum are:

H. E. Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder, DRC Ventures, Mr. Clayton Thomas, Founder & CEO – The ROOT Brands, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA UNIVERSITY, Datuk Dr. Vinod Sekhar, Chairman and Chief Executive, Petra Group, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare Limited, Mr. Rohan Prem Sagar, Trustee & Board Member, Dayananda Sagar University, Mr. Moazzam Hossain, Chairman, Hosaf Group, Bangladesh, Shri Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawar, MLA, Ausa Constituency, Dist. Latur, Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, CEO, Trust With Trade Group, UAE, Mr. Anil Yerramreddy, Founder & Global CEO, MOURI Tech, Mr. Anil Saini, CEO & Founder, Madison Intermodal LLC Dba SEI Transportation, Mr. Ashish Vijay, Founder Chairman, AV Group, Mr. Manish Saxena, Founder & CEO, Meraki Projects (India), Mr. Susanta Mohapatra, CEO & CTO, CrudeChem Technology, Mr. Lalit Matta, CEO, YaMarkets, RMZ Corporation, Qentelli, KLO Sports, Shoogloo, Neolytica.AI, Dr. Shruti Sharma, CEO, Brindavan Group of Institutions, Mr. Bibhuti Bhushan Dash, Director, Lotusmint Wealth, Fenesta, VAP Group, Veersgroup, Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management , Mr. Tarun Poddar, CEO, Foxhog Ventures Corp, Mr. Sunil Somani, Sumit Somani and Anil somani , Directors, Somani Apparel, Dholera Worldmark, City College, Ernst Pharmacia, JKV Global Markets Limited, Mr. Keshav Anand, Managing Director, Parijat Industries, Smt. Sindhu Mendke, Chairperson, New Digamber Public School, Haier Appliacnes, Vertiv, Pride Group , House of Nature, Mr. Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director, Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum World, AhaGuru, Mrs. Sharmila Agarwal, “Author, Poet, Artist, Ikebana Master & Promoter, Prisha Publications LLP. SOUL, Alaknanda Group of Companies, AYriaN International LLP, Mr. Amit Dhadiwal Managing Partner Hridhan Realty & Hridhaan Ventures, NicheHR Global, Mirasimo Fragrances & Cosmetics LLP, Mr. Harish Kohli , President and Managing Director, Acer India, Mr. Burzin Nanvatti – IBA Partners & FBP International, Empowered Performance FZ LLC, Bluechip Group Of Companies, Sterling Perfume, Mr. Richard Edwin, CEO , Erith Group, Eros Group, Ecoval Trading LLC Dubai, Emperium Realty Pvt. Ltd., VaaaN Infra Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sumit Gupta , Business Head, Jindal Realty , Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, DNA Jewels, Paybingo , Sakhiya Skin Clinic, StemRx Hospital and Research Centre, Jindal Realty, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Bricks and Woods, The Visibility Project, Ms. Jalpa Vithlani, Director, Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, Sage Metals Group, Jaywant Group, Shuraa Management & Consultancy, Mr. Shivansh Rachit, Agati Healthcare, etc.

