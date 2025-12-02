231 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions in Nov, e-KYC jumps over 24 pc

New Delhi, Dec 2 The government on Tuesday said that Aadhaar authentication transactions saw 8.47 per cent growth (year-on-year) at 231 crore in the month of November.

The authentication transactions last month are highest so far when compared with any of the previous months this fiscal (FY26), according to IT Ministry.

“In October, the numbers were 219.51 crore. The growing usage shows, how Aadhaar has been playing the role of a facilitator for effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing services offered by service providers,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is indicative of the growing usage of Aadhaar, as well as the growth of digital economy in the country.

The Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions are also witnessing consistent traction.

Nearly 60 per cent of the Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) generated by pensioners during November used Aadhaar face authentication.

This AI-based face authentication modality of UIDAI works both on Android and iOS platforms.

According to the ministry, it enables users to verify their identity with just a face scan, ensuring convenience while upholding stringent security standards.

Overall, 28.29 crore face authentication transactions were executed in November 2025, as against 12.04 crore such transactions during the same period in 2024.

Similarly, e-KYC transactions during November registered a significant jump, with 47.19 crore such transactions were recorded during the month, more than 24 per cent increase when compared with November 2024.

“Aadhaar e-KYC service continues be a catalyst in improving customer experience and adding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services,” according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers belonging to deceased individuals as part of a nationwide effort to keep its database accurate and up to date. The authority said this clean-up drive is important to prevent identity fraud and stop the misuse of Aadhaar numbers for welfare benefits.

The UIDAI is also planning to work with banks and other financial institutions to collect similar data in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor