23rd Edition of AsiaOne World Sustainability Round Table Meet: London

PNN

London [UK], August 6: AsiaOne Media Group successfully organised the 23rd Edition of the World Sustainability Round Table Meet, on Thursday, 1st August at the Copthorne Tara Millennium Hotel, Kensington, London. A hallmark event that took place in the historically alluring city of London, United Kingdom, was an engaging one-day affair. This prestigious gathering served as a nexus for collaboration, recognition, and celebration across the spheres of business, diplomacy, and social impact, transcending borders and fostering meaningful connections.

The Forum was graced by the esteemed presence of Member of Parliament, Shockat Adam and diplomats comprising Ambassadors, Deputy Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls from the countries of Bahrain, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Honduras, The Gambia, Grenada, Kyrgyz Republic, Costa Rica, Jordan and Kazakhstan. The Forum also saw the esteemed presence of Chancellors, Deans, Directors, Heads of the Departments and Professors from renowned educational institutions of the United Kingdom namely the University of Oxford, London South Bank University, Brunel University London and Imperial College London. These dignitaries exemplified the Forum's global reach and significance, reaffirming the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation in today's interconnected world.

AsiaOne, a trailblazing force in the realm of international summits and B2B publications, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between Asian brands and global recognition. Under the quintessential leadership of Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner - AsiaOne Media Group, AsiaOne has emerged as a beacon of excellence, empowering businesses and thought leaders to realise their full potential on the global stage. With a commitment to fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, AsiaOne has continued to redefine the landscape of business and social engagement.

Sandeep Kumar, CEO and Publisher, AsiaOne Magazine started the event with his keynote speech, "We, at AsiaOne, are exhilarated to host this event in the very heart of London as this illustrious global metropolis stands as the definitive bastion of opulence and innovation. Today, the forum will witness the Biography launch of Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese; we surely believe that his life journey will inspire umpteen aspiring entrepreneurs and others to rise and shine in their chosen spheres. Further, we are looking forward to recognizing the significant progress accomplished by those business houses who are contributing towards a more just and sustainable world through AsiaOne World Sustainability Commitment Awards."

Keynote Speech by Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, in his keynote speech, talked about his inspirational journey of ascend to the pinnacle of success in the educational sector. He mesmerized the audience by reflecting on his gripping saga from a young mischievous boy to a man driven by passion, purpose, and perseverance. He asserted, "This transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am excited to share this journey with you all. Let us celebrate not just my story, but the boundless potential within each of us to rise, grow, and inspire."

He exuded emotions of joy, pride, and gratitude as he talked about his impressive journey, from being an introvert boy hailing from a small town in Kerala to becoming a renowned educational leader. He expressed gratitude towards his late father, Dr. KCG Verghese, who laid the foundation of the Hindustan Group of Institutions with the motto, "To make every man a success and no man a failure." Having inherited his visionary zeal and passion for education, Dr. Anand has been consistently working towards making education accessible to all young minds.

With a firm belief that 'Education is the movement from darkness to light,' Dr. Anand emphasized upon his aim of providing quality education and creating future leaders who will eventually make a positive impact on society. He thanked his dedicated team of faculty and staff who have been working tirelessly to make this possible. He also thanked the students and parents for their trust and faith in the Hindustan Group of Institutions.

With a hope that his biography will be an inspiration for each and every reader, he urged the audience to dream big, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. He was of the view that every goal was achievable with determination, perseverance, and a positive attitude. He concluded with a quote "Every journey, whether on road or in life, teaches us something new, it's about people we meet, experiences we share and the lessons we learn." He exuded gratitude when he stated that he cherished every moment of his journey and extended his best wishes to everyone present at the Forum.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese's Biography Launch

Amidst the array of distinguished events at the forum, the most prominent one was the unveiling of the biography of Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, the Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions. Dr. Anand, a visionary leader whose contributions to education and innovation have been applauded globally, was celebrated at the Forum. His biography launch received a thunderous applause from the audience, who acknowledged his role as a beacon of inspiration and leadership.

The Hindustan Group of Institutions: Knowledge Partner

One of the top institutions in India, the Hindustan Group of Institutions, comprises a diverse array of colleges and universities that offer cutting-edge education in engineering, aviation, liberal arts, and more. With a commitment to fostering holistic development, the group emphasizes not only academic excellence but also the cultivation of ethical values and global competencies. Dr. Anand's pioneering efforts in integrating advanced technology, industry collaborations, and a student-centric approach have propelled the Hindustan Group to the forefront of educational excellence.

Roundtable Discussion on Sustainability

Some of the esteemed sustainability leaders dwelled upon the ways towards achieving a sustainable future through the Round Table Discussion on Sustainability. This discussion brought forth sustainable solutions from businesses and individuals dedicated to forging a sustainable future.

Some of the award winners at the forum are:

Samir Krishan Modi, Managing Director, Modi Enterprises, Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed, Senior Advisor, Private office of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Royal Family; and CEO, Trust With Trade Group, Yashpal Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd, Sanjib Acharya, Managing Director, SERUM Group, Dr. Basant Goel, Chairman, Goel Medicos & Mission Sarvarth Seva Foundation, Dr. Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences, Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and Managing Director, Cosmic Birla Group, Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries Ltd, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Maninder Singh, CEO, Manzeera Solutions, Jaikrishan Jajoo, Chairman, Shubhashish Group, Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iBnk, Dubai, Kunal Yadav, Chairman & Managing Director, Yadu Corporation, Prince Raj, CEO, EKTA CONTECH, for DRONAGIRI, Ashish Aggarwal, Director & CEO, ANDDCO, Saravanan Palaniappan, MD, Relaxaa Home Textiles Pvt. Ltd., etc.

AsiaOne

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine, with presence in more than 16 countries of Asia, Americas, Europe and Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been offering Indian, Asian and African brands & leaders with higher visibility through its several prestigious mediums including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

"AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders - Asia, Americas, Europe, Africa": The Most Broadcasted TV Series in the World - Reaching to 41 countries with a B2B viewership of over 56 million.

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me or call us at +91-011-43281161-66 or write to us at global@asiaone.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, and singapore@asiaone.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor