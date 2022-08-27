24 Hours Non-stop Speech on Personality Development and Life Skill Management marks world record entry for Saurabh Jain

Jaipur, August 27: On the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Bhartiya Independence (Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), Mr. Saurabh Jain, the founder of Pragya Institute of Personality Development & Jaipur Learning Festival, with the help of ARL Infratech Ltd makes the world record by delivering 24 hours Non-stop Speech on Personality Development and Life Skill Management in Hindi on August 21, 2022, from 8:15 am (August 21) to 8:15 am (August 22) at an event called Jaipur Learning Festival – Learning & Motivation Ka Mahakumbh also known as One Event Seven World Records. The objective of the event was to develop and create awareness about soft skills. The point to be noted here is during 24 hours speech, Mr. Saurabh Jain didn’t take water, had no bio break, he was standing for constant 24 hours. He didn’t use any notes for his 24 hours speech. This event was held at Birla Auditorium, Statue Circle, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

With this, Mr. Jain has made it to the World Book of Records, London. World Book of Records (WBR) is a recognised institution that verifies world records worldwide and provides authentication certification.

At the event, the other records that were attempted and made were 24 hours of non-stop speech on Personality Development and Life Skill Management, a single event live on Facebook with over 3000 people, live on YouTube and Facebook for more than 24 hours, more than 700 organizations supported the event. More than 150 participants listened to Saurabh Jain’s speech for more than 8 hours. In addition, Saurabh Jain shared more than 700 stories/anecdotes during his speech without the help of any notes and received 2000 ratings on Saurabh Jain’s Google business page in just 24 hours.

The Promoters of the Programme were Nand Kishor Paharia, Pramod Paharia, Tapobhumi Praneta Welfare Foundation, Sunita Jain, Chakresh Jain, Vivek Kala, J D Maheshwari, Ajay Kataria, Pawan Jain, Mohit Rana, Nirmal Panwar, Pawan Jain, Sunil Mittal, Mukesh Sogani, Dr Nirmal Jain, Sudhanshu Kasliwal, Sunil Jain.

Mr. Saurabh Jain is the founder of Pragya Institute of Personality Development – India’s first and best comprehensive personality development and life skill management institute. He is also the brain behind the Jaipur Learning Festival, Excellence Ki Pathshala, Kingdom of Wisdom, and 360-degree Growth Academy. A highly skilled trainer with more than 18 years of experience, Mr. Saurabh is the global career counselor at the University of California, LA, and has been a faculty member of several prestigious institutions such as ICAI, ICMAI, and ICSI. In addition, he is a certified memory coach, NLP practitioner, business coach, productivity trainer, leadership coach, personal growth trainer, spiritual trainer, and silva instructor. He has also worked with the Discovery channel for a documentary called Belief. Constantly, he has transformed the lives of more than 1,00,000 people and brought new change through his words.

