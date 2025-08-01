24-Week Weekend AI/ML Training Program for Engineering Students at IIIT Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: IHub-Data, the technology innovation hub at IIIT Hyderabad established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is launching a 24-week hands-on training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). Tailored for bonafide students enrolled in four-year BTech programs at AICTE-approved institutions in and around Hyderabad, the program aims to provide foundational and applied exposure to modern AI/ML methods.

The training will be held on Sundays at the IIIT Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli, starting from September 28, 2025. The curriculum is designed as a balanced blend of theory, tutorials, and projects, helping students develop both conceptual clarity and practical skills.

"This is a unique weekend training initiative where students are introduced to AI/ML before they formally begin their professional journeys. The program adopts a hands-on learning approach to reinforce key machine learning concepts and aims to deliver a deeply engaging experience," says Dr. C.K. Raju, Head of Educational Programs at IHub-Data.

Admission is currently open and will close once all available seats are filled. Program details, including the outline and important dates, are available here: https://bit.ly/45rWuWZ

About IHub-Data and IIIT Hyderabad:

IHub-Data is part of the DST's National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). It focuses on building large-scale data banks and promoting data-driven technologies and services.

IIIT Hyderabad is a premier research university known for its strong emphasis on foundational and applied research, starting from the undergraduate level. With around 30 research centers across technology domains, the institute has built a reputation for innovation-led education and research.

