2400 youths get jobs with big firms under NSDC scheme

New Delhi, Nov 19 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Tuesday announced the successful conclusion of Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav, where more than 2,400 youth were given appointment letters for jobs with leading corporate employers across multiple sectors.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education, presided over the event in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, where he personally handed over the job letters to the successful candidates.

“The mega recruitment drive witnessed an overwhelming response from the corporate sector, with more than 70 industry leaders participating actively in the initiative. Major employers including e-commerce giants Flipkart and Zepto, global food chain Burger King, and premium dining brand Barbeque Nation, along with other prominent companies, collectively brought over 20,000 job opportunities to Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav,” said an official statement.

The diverse range of positions offered competitive salary packages ranging from ₹19,000 to ₹35,000 per month, marking a significant boost to local employment prospects.

The recruitment drive included corporations from sectors such as tourism, hospitality, logistics, food processing, IT-ITES, automotive, BFSI, and electronics.

The minister stressed the significance of community involvement in effectively implementing skill development plans in Bharatpur, which is ready for launch. He highlighted NSDC and MSDE’s collaborative efforts to attract pro-industry policies through state investment summits, opening opportunities for youth in remote areas.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized upskilling through platforms like SIDH and JobX, which bridge skill gaps by offering insights into industry demands, certifications, and courses.

“The companies here today are offering jobs in nearby areas, providing a significant opportunity for Bharatpur’s youth. Guided by our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Lifelong Learning,’ we are focused on creating education and employment pathways for all, irrespective of age or location,” the minister said.

Chaudhary also praised the initiative for effectively connecting local talent with potential employers, fostering economic growth in the region.

Over the past month, more than 3,500 youth from Bharatpur registered on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) and underwent a five-day intensive job-readiness programme, which included training on soft skills and role-specific capabilities like Assembly Line Operations and Customer Care.

The five-day intensive job-readiness programme culminated with a mega recruitment fair – Kaushal Mahotsav – wherein over 3,000 youth appeared for walk-in interviews.

The ‘Job Readiness Programme’ aimed to enhance employment opportunities for Bharatpur’s youth and position the district as a hub for skilled workforce development. Employers from Rajasthan and neighbouring regions participated, providing diverse opportunities and boosting local economic development.

This initiative not only presents significant opportunities for Bharatpur’s youth but also aims to stimulate local economic development by connecting skilled individuals with potential employers. The Kaushal Mahotsav exemplifies the collaborative efforts between government bodies and industry leaders in preparing a skilled workforce to meet future challenges.

The event was attended by Vishnoi, Minister of State, Skill and Employment and Entrepreneurship, Rajasthan government and other senior officials.

Since November 6, 2022, the NSDC has organised eight Kaushal Mahotsavs across the nation in cities such as Dhenkanal (Odisha), Bundi (Rajasthan), Koderma (Jharkhand), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Secunderabad (Telangana), Sambalpur (Odisha), and Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh). These events connected 45,000 candidates with 26,431 job opportunities, with participation from 657 employers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor