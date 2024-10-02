24th Asian Business & Social Forum 2024, Dubai

Dubai [UAE] October 2: AsiaOne Media Group successfully organised the 24th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Greatest Brands and Leaders 2024, on Friday, 27th September at the J W Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. A hallmark event that took place in Dubai, a city of innovation, luxury, and endless possibilities was a one-day affair. This prestigious gathering served as a nexus for collaboration, recognition, and celebration across the spheres of business, diplomacy, and social impact, transcending borders and fostering meaningful connections.AsiaOne, a trailblazing force in the realm of international summits and B2B publications, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between Asian brands and global recognition. Under the astute leadership of Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, AsiaOne has emerged as a beacon of excellence, empowering businesses and thought leaders to realise their full potential on the global stage. With a commitment to fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, AsiaOne has continued to redefine the landscape of business and social engagement.

Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head and Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group started the event with his keynote speech, “Today marks a decade since we started this journey with the AsiaOne Summit in Dubai back in 2014. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you for your unwavering support. It's an honour to have Shri Anurag Singh Thakur with us today—he's truly a youth icon and a remarkable figure in Indian politics. We also welcome Dr. Christina Rahm and Mr. Clayton Thomas from DRC Ventures and The Root Brands. At AsiaOne, we believe in the power of dreams and the courage to bring them to life, which unites all of us, regardless of our backgrounds. Personally, it's a nostalgic moment, as I first set foot in the UAE, and many of you have been my mentors since then. I'm grateful to the Emirates for their vision and to everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you for making this event a success year after year.”

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Honourable Member of Parliament, Government of India, also addressed the gentry with his keynote speech, “As a proud citizen of India, I feel honoured to represent my great nation at the 24th edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum. This prestigious event brings together industrious leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue. I would like to applaud AsiaOne for organising such an impactful summit. As a regular reader of AsiaOne Magazine, it remains my go-to source for credible news and insights about Asia's progress and entrepreneurship.

India’s economic growth and expanding diplomatic influence have garnered respect globally. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade, now recognised as a key player in global affairs. India has championed causes such as climate change, terrorism, and global peace. Through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, we continue to lead on renewable energy. India has made remarkable strides domestically, including becoming the world’s largest digital payment maker and the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Our policies have lifted millions out of poverty, connected villages with digital infrastructure, and enhanced education and healthcare services. The world is taking notice of India's success, and I invite you all to explore the vast opportunities in India. The India-UAE partnership remains strong, built on peace, progress, and prosperity. Together, we can achieve even greater success.”

We had keynote speeches from Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Actor and Managing Director, BnW Development, H.E. Dr. Chrisina Rahm, Founder, DRC Ventures, Mr. Clayton Thomas, Founder & CEO, The ROOT Brands, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Mr. Puneet Gaur, COO, Next Quarter, Mr. Jagmohan Singh, Founder, JSA and Mr. Derwin Hunt, Founder & CEO, Hunt Innovations LLC.

We also had a few Biography Launches of Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, Dr. Basant Goel, Chairman, Goel Medicos, Mr. Mozzam Hossain, Chairman, Hosaf Group, Bangladesh and Mr. Puran Dawar, Chairman, Dawar Group.

Below are some of the award winners at the forum:

Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder, DRC Ventures, Mr. Clayton Thomas, Founder & CEO, The Root Brands, Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director, BnW Developments, Dr. J. C. Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman of Chaudhry Nummero, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Mr. Moazzam Hossain, Chairman, Hosaf Group, Bangladesh, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director & Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aakash Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Basant Goel, Chairman, Mission Sarvarth Seva Foundation, and CEO – Goel Medicos , Mr. Derwin Hunt, Founder & CEO, Hunt Innovations LLC, Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy Palleti, Founder, LSSR Group, Dr. V. Mohanraj, Chairman & Managing Director, TranzIndia Corporate Network Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sudhir K. Mishra, CEO & President, Everx Japan Co. Ltd., Mr. VSN Raju, Director and CEO, Coempt Edu Teck Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Sankey Prasad, Chairman & MD, India & CMD – Middle East, Colliers Project Leader, Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and Managing Director, Raft Cosmic EV, Mr. Probal Ghosal, Chairman, Director and Co-founder, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Founder & CEO, Gruner Renewable Energy, Mr. Puran Dawar, Chairman, Dawar Group, Mr. BM Jayeshankar, Chairman, Adarsh Developers, Danube Group, Mr. Sudhakar Rao, Director, ICFAI Group, Mr. Jagmohan Singh, Founder, JSA, Mr. Sachin Purohit, Managing Director & Founder, SS Global Merchants Ltd., Mr. Amardeep Sharma, Chairman, Greenback Capital Limited, K.S Overseas Pvt Ltd 521 Food Products, Edvoy Educational Services Private Limited, GP Eco Solutions India Ltd., Narmada Bio-chem, Medhavi Skills University, Vasal Education, CA Ashok Holani, Director, Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd, Baby4Ever by Tirupati Textiles, British Orchard Nursery, Peram Group, Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd., Kavitsu Robotronix, Kumar Lifespaces, Ms. Sejal Nagjee, CEO & Creative Director, Milestone Dubai, J Joshi Infra Projects, Essentia Environments, Mr. Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director, Birla Open Minds Education Private Limited, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Fakhruddin Properties, Bhavya Haulage Services FZCO, Fajar Realty, Karma Developers, Mr. Manohar Kesireddy, Founder & CEO, mroads, Esselar, Omaxe Limited, TARC Kailasa, Sterling Perfume Industry LLC, Invergy India Private Limited, New Media Holding, Neyyar Medicity, A&A Consultancy, Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing LLC, Saifee Hospital, Yadu Corporation, IIST Group of Institutes, Luxury Concierge Real Estate, RANK Accounting and Consultancy, Rest The Case, IndiaLand, M Roads, NBR Group, Shriram Life Insurance, AURION Business Consultants, Rahi One, TAHDEER, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Mr. Puneet Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Next Quarter, MBD Group (for AASOKA), MINIAAR, AAA Freight Services LLC, Indus Hospitality, SkullSaints, Gulf Lloyds Group, Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences, SNBP Group of Institutes, Futurism Technologies, New W Mart Supermarket, King Lion Investment Co. Ltd., Tanzania, Invergy India Private Limited, Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital, Erith Group, Skillmine Technology Consulting, Savington International Insurance Brokers LLC, etc.

About AsiaOne

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine, with presence in more than 16 countries of Asia, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been offering Indian, Asian and African brands & leaders with higher visibility through its several prestigious mediums including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia, Middle East & Africa: The Most Broadcasted TV Series in the World – Reaching to 30 countries with a B2B viewership of over 52 million.

