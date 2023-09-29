2.5 Stars to the film, ”I Killed Bapu” paints a nuanced portrait of a man who straddled the line between hero and villain

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: "I Killed Bapu" is the story of the most hated murderer in the history of India- “Nathuram Vinayak Godse". He was the Assasin of "Mahatma Gandhi" and this became his only identity after Gandhi's Assassination. But people forgot his real identity and personality which was a freedom fighter and a dreamer of "Akhand Bharat" i.e. "Undivided India". He was totally against the division of India and Pakistan. He blamed Gandhi for this partition. And that made him hate Gandhi so much that he was scared that if Gandhi lived for more years then there would be more partitions taking place in the country. And that's why he planned to kill Gandhi along with his friends. These things are mentioned in his book "Maine Gandhi Vadh Kyu kiya". This film depicts the real and far-forgotten identity of Nathuram Vinayak Godse, who was a Patriot and a hardcore Nationalist. He was a Brahmin by Caste and that's why he was a follower of the Hindu religion and he was proud of being a Hindu. He also popularized the work of his mentor "Vinayak Damodar Savarkar" who created the ideology of "Hindutva"

Cast and crew- Presented by Vikas Production, Directed by the talented Hyder Kazmi, produced by Sarla Saraogi and Rahul Sharma, and featuring an ensemble cast including Sameer Deshpande, Rajesh Khatri, Akshay Verma, Nagesh Mishra, and Zaffar Kazmi, this thought-provoking film is set to captivate audiences around the world. Key Crew Members of the film include Music by Aman Shlok, Editor: Govind Dubey, Director of Photography: Ashwin Prabhakar, Action Director: Riyaz Sultan, Legal Advisers: Adv. Ashok M Saraogi and Adv. Jay Yadav.

Review- Directed with precision and backed by meticulous research, “I Killed Bapu” invites viewers to reconsider the multifaceted identity of a man whose infamy has eclipsed his earlier persona.

The movie carefully unravels Godse's life, starting with his initial role as a freedom fighter and dreamer of "Akhand Bharat," or Undivided India. Before being forever associated with Gandhi's assassination, Godse harboured a vision of a united nation. The movie sheds light on his growing apprehension that if Gandhi continued to influence the nation, further divisions would occur. This fear culminated in the meticulously planned assassination, which would forever seal his legacy as Gandhi's killer.

The film paints a nuanced portrait of a man who straddled the line between hero and villain, shedding light on the complexities of his character and the historical context in which he lived. "I Killed Bapu" challenges viewers to confront the duality of Godse's identity and consider the broader implications of his actions within the socio-political landscape of his time.

In conclusion, "I Killed Bapu" is a thought-provoking cinematic exploration of Nathuram Vinayak Godse's life and motivations. It invites audiences to reevaluate their understanding of this historical figure, showcasing the intricate layers of his identity beyond the act that defined him. This film serves as a testament to the power of cinema in rekindling discussions about complex historical events and figures, leaving viewers with much to contemplate long after the credits roll.

