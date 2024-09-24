25 years of innovation: APICES Design Studio marks milestone with 50 million square feet designed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: APICES Design Studio is proud to announce its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a leading architectural firm in Thane. Over the past quarter-century, APICES has successfully designed approximately 50 million square feet of innovative spaces, solidifying its status as the largest architectural firm in the region. Notable projects include the under-construction Raheja Prime IT project in Navi Mumbai and the recently completed Opus Prime project in Mumbai.

Mr. Hardik Pandit, Director of APICES Studio, stated, “In these 25 years, we have not only grown in size but also in our commitment to excellence. We will continue to strive towards designing large-scale landmark projects across India in the coming decade. Our focus remains on upgrading our knowledge of new materials, products, and technologies to enhance our services.”

APICES has also made significant strides in the development of sustainable data centers in Navi Mumbai. The firm is committed to incorporating eco-friendly practices in its designs, focusing on energy efficiency and the use of sustainable materials. This aligns with the growing demand for green data centers in India, as companies increasingly prioritize sustainability in their operations. APICES’s approach includes advanced cooling systems and innovative technologies that minimize environmental impact while ensuring efficient data management.

APICES Studio is at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies in its design processes. The firm is utilizing Virtual Reality (VR) for client presentations and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to streamline design and construction documentation. Additionally, Apices is adopting new construction technologies aimed at achieving faster project completion.

The firm prides itself on its collaborative approach, partnering closely with clients to understand their vision, business objectives, and market opportunities. By considering various market conditions—financial, political, and historical— APICES ensures that each project’s design is both innovative and contextually relevant. The studio combines the extensive experience and technical expertise of a large firm with the personalized service characteristic of smaller firms. This approach allows APICES to form effective teams with local partners and experts, ensuring a project is managed from conceptualization to completion and beyond, fostering the development of new environments and communities.

As APICES Studio celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in architecture and design, contributing to the built environment across India.

About APICES Studio Pvt Ltd: APICES stands for architectural and design excellence as they specialize and emphasize a custom-made modus operandi in the segment. Their dedication to perfection and excellence is maneuvered under the able leadership of two stalwarts of the MMR's architecture and design space i.e. Managing Director Sudhir Thorat and Director Hardik Pandit. APICES has been servicing clients in terms of architectural design, planning design services for large townships, interior design, consulting on the viability of a project, and engineering services like structural and MEP services.

For More Information, visit: https://www.apices.in/

